Donald Trump to host indoor Nevada campaign rally, despite COVID concerns

President Donald Trump will host a Nevada campaign rally indoors Sunday night, despite objections from the local government and concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19.

It will be Trump's first indoor rally since a June 20 event in Tulsa, Okla., that preceded a spike in coronavirus cases in that city. Campaign staff members and Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus right before that Tulsa rally.

The Nevada rally, which begins at 10 pm EST. at a manufacturing business in Henderson, near Las Vegas, will likely violate state restrictions on large gatherings in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

Henderson officials have issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizers. Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, said that "gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited."

"If the governor’s directives are not followed," she said, "the city may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation as well as suspend or revoke the business license."

Aides to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden criticized the rally as a threat to public health.

Holding a mass event indoors reflects "the same toxic attitude that has crippled Trump's incoherent pandemic response, cost over 193,000 Americans their lives, killed millions of jobs, and needlessly torn the nation apart when we need to come together in this moment of crisis," tweeted Biden spokesman Andrew Bates.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said that everyone attending the event will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask (and encouraged to wear it), and have access to hand sanitizers.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States," said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

The rally will cap a day that continued a western campaign swing by raising money, attacking Democrats, and soliciting Latino voters in Nevada.

“I have achieved more for Hispanic Americans in 47 months than Joe Biden in 47 years," Trump said while criticizing his Democratic challenger during Latino "roundtable" meeting at a Vegas hotel.

Trump also hosted a pair of fundraisers in the Las Vegas area Sunday expected to raise about $18 million.

In remarks at the roundtable, Trump stressed the impact of policies on Latino residents, a key constituency in battleground states, which include Arizona, Florida and Nevada.

Arizona is on Trump's itinerary Monday as he hosts a similar roundtable in Phoenix. Trump is also scheduled to visit California to review the damage from the deadly wildfires.

Biden, running mate Kamala Harris, and their aides have said that Trump's actions to curb immigration are aimed at people of color, particularly Latinos. The president has said that Mexico and other countries are only interested in sending "rapists" and criminals across the U.S. border.

That said, Democrats said the votes of many Latinos in key states are up for grabs ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"We know that we have work to do," said senior adviser Symone Sanders, speaking on ABC's This Week. "We have said from the beginning – and Vice President Biden has been very clear about this as has Sen. Harris – that we are really working to earn every single vote in this country, and we want to earn the votes of the Latino Hispanic community."

