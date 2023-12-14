American director Greta Gerwig chosen as jury president for 2024 Cannes Festival

The Cannes Film Festival announced Thursday that Greta Gerwig, director of summer blockbuster "Barbie", will preside over the jury at its 77th edition in May.

The 40-year-old Gerwig, also an actor and screenwriter, takes the baton from Sweden's Ruben Ostlund, whose jury awarded the 2023 Palme d'Or to French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall".

She is the first American woman filmmaker to take on the role, the festival said in a statement.

Gerwig's presence will provide a youthful flair to Cannes, which has not had such a young president since 1966, when it was led by then-31-year-old Sophia Loren.

She is also the first woman since actor Cate Blanchett in 2018 to assume the prestigious position, where men remain over-represented.

"I love films – I love making them, I love going to them, I love talking about them," Gerwig said in a statement.

"As a cinephile, Cannes has always been the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be".

"Being in the place of vulnerability, in a dark theatre filled with strangers, watching a brand-new film is my favorite place to be. I am stunned and thrilled and humbled to be serving as the president of the Cannes Film Festival Jury".

Aside from "Barbie", a vivid feminist satire about the all-conquering line of plastic dolls, Gerwig has also directed "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Dr March's Daughters" (2020).

She is currently working on an adaptation of "The Chronicles of Narnia" for Netflix.

