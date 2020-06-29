American defender Miazga suspended for 3 matches after fight

American defender Matt Miazga will be suspended for Reading’s next three matches after getting into a fight with Derby’s Tom Lawrence following a 2-1 loss.

Both players received red cards following the fight in the second tier League Championship on Saturday. Miazga threw a punch, received a head-butt and slapped Lawrence on the face.

Miazga, a 24-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, has 18 appearances for the U.S. national team. He signed with Chelsea in January 2016 and was sent to Reading on loan in January 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press