American CryoStem Announces the Addition of John Schwartz, PhD to Its Advisory Board

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology developer of adipose tissue-based cellular technologies for Regenerative and Personalized Medicine announced today that it has added John "Jay" Schwartz, PhD to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Schwartz, who holds a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology, has served as an academic researcher at Harvard and MIT for over 10 years. He is an accomplished life sciences entrepreneur, business mentor, consultant, and investor with a demonstrated track record of identifying and driving commercially-viable, early-stage companies from initial bench conceptualization and funding to clinical development and exit. Dr. Schwartz's 30+ years of entrepreneurship spans technical development and commercialization of drugs, medical devices, combination products, and diagnostics; regulatory approval, Orphan Drug/accelerated approval, clinical reimbursement, as well as intellectual property strategies.

Dr. Schwartz's business development experience includes negotiating and closing multiple collaborative development, supply, and license agreements. Most recently, he led AcuityBio Corporation to a successful acquisition by Cook Biotech. Over his career, he has led and advised multiple companies to successful exits via acquisition in transactions ranging from $35 to $500 million. Over the past 21 years, through his connection with MIT Venture Mentoring Service and as an adjunct instructor with National Science Foundation's ICorps program he has mentored many life science and technology companies.

John Arnone, CEO of American CryoStem Corporation, commented, "The addition of Dr. Schwartz, a seasoned biotechnology executive, and successful entrepreneur, will accelerate the next evolution of the Company's strategy leading to multiple successful Biologic License Applications. Dr. Schwartz will bring critical expertise and proven executive leadership to our mission of developing a world-class pipeline portfolio."

Dr. Schwartz stated, ‘I am very impressed by American CryoStem's robust, scalable, and repeatable stem cell technology platform that overcomes the historical technical and business model constraints that has hampered progress in this sector. I am proud to join my academic and clinical colleagues on this Advisory Board and look forward to the work ahead in building a pipeline of high value for medicine, stem cell and regenerative medicine therapies to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses."

About American CryoStem Corporation: (CRYO), founded in 2008, is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company, developing and delivering autologous mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies leveraging its "mCMC" mesenchymal Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls patented cellular platform. The Platform supports a growing pipeline of biologic therapies, products and processes, collaborative development opportunities, clinical and international licensing opportunities. The Company's platform provides patients the opportunity for a single adipose-tissue (fat) harvest to be processed, stored and ultimately used for cosmetic fat transfer purposes and/or for processing to MSC's. The platform is configured to produce large quantities of genetically matched mesenchymal stem cells (ATCELLTM) for future individual or successive multiple treatments as needed, "on demand".The Company has strategically positioned its cellular therapy product pipeline to; attract collaborative partners, accelerate creation of new treatment applications, and improve manufacturing processes and testing methods. Each new therapy indication is designed to result in additional intellectual property and targeted commercial products to ultimately produce significant future revenue. CRYO is targeting untreatable and incurable neurologic diseases, disorders, and conditions that have a large unmet medical need and US FDA Orphan drug designation. The Company operates a cGMP compliant, FDA registered laboratory, located in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, USA, and licensed laboratory operations in Hong Kong, China and Thailand.

