‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’: Sarah Paulson Teases First Look At Her Portrayal Of Linda Tripp

Sarah Paulson has offered the first glimpse of her portrait of Linda Tripp, the woman whose recordings of conversations with President Bill Clinton’s mistress, Monica Lewinsky, almost ended his administration.
Paulson said on social media that filming has begun on the Impeachment series of episodes on American Crime Story. Paulson plays the frumpy Tripp in the episodes, which examine how Tripp, a coworker of Lewinsky’s at the Defense Department, began secretly recording their conversations.
Lewsinky is played by Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein. The Impeachment series will track the three perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford’s Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.
Clive Owen plays President Bill Clinton, and Billy Eichner will play web journalist Matt Drudge.
Ryan Murphy executive produces Impeachment: American Crime Story with Monica Lewinsky and Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, and Alexis Martin Woodall.
Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography @MrRPMurphy pic.twitter.com/460EshRhZC
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 13, 2020
