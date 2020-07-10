American Century Championship 2020 schedule, player list, tee times & more to watch celebrity golf tournament
What is there to do when you are a bored celebrity in the middle of a pandemic? Play golf for a good cause — social distanced, of course.
That is the 2020 American Century Championship in a nutshell as a who's who of current and former athletes, actors and other famous faces head to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course overlooking Lake Tahoe for the annual celebrity golf tournament. NBC is broadcasting all three rounds of the event live.
The 72-player field in 2020 includes everyone from NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers to NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his dad, Dell, plus entertainment personalities Ray Romano, Miles Teller and Larry the Cable Guy, among others.
Former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo is also back to defend his titles after winning the tournament in consecutive years. Romo, who dabbles in PGA Tour tournaments on occasion, is a mainstay at the ACC, finishing in the top five in each of his seven appearances.
Curry, who finished seventh in 2019, could prove to be Romo's top challenger making his eighth appearance. Former MLB ace Mark Mulder has won three times (2015-17).
Here's everything to know about the 2020 American Century Championship, including a list of tee times (updated daily), the complete TV schedule, player list, betting odds and more.
MORE: Watch the American Century Championship live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
American Century Championship golf schedule
Dates: July 10-12
TV channels: NBC, NBCSN
Live stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Live TV coverage of the 2020 American Century Championship begins Friday from 5-8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. Rounds 2-3 on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on NBC with coverage scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET each day. All three rounds will re-air on the Golf Channel at 10 p.m. ET following the original broadcasts.
The tournament can be live-streamed via NBCSports.com as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
Date
TV times
TV channel
Friday, July 10
5-8 p.m. ET
NBCSN, fuboTV
Saturday, July 11
3-6 p.m. ET
NBC, fuboTV
Sunday, July 12
3-6 p.m. ET
NBC, fuboTV
American Century Championship 2020 player list
The list of players for the American Century Championship features 72 current or retired athletes, broadcasters and entertainers, including 32 from the NFL, five from the NBA, 12 from MLB, two boxers, two tennis stars and a world long drive competitor.
NFL
Patrick Mahomes
Aaron Rodgers
Tony Romo
Jerome Bettis
Doug Flutie
Jim McMahon
Marcus Allen
Jerome Bettis
Tim Brown
Reggie Bush
Terrell Davis
Larry Fitzgerald
Kyle Fuller
Eddie George
A.J. Hawk
Case Keenum
Travis Kelce
Cooper Kupp
Anthony Lynn
Brandon McManus
Carson Palmer
Patrick Peterson
Andre Reed
Jerry Rice
Kyle Rudolph
Adam Thielen
Mike Vrabel
DeMarcus Ware
Eric Weddle
Kyle Williams
Charles Woodson
Steve Young
NBA
Charles Barkley
Chauncey Billups
Stephen Curry
Dell Curry
Deron Williams
MLB
Roger Clemens
Derek Lowe
Greg Maddux
Mark Mulder
Brian McCann
Kevin Millar
Jimmy Rollins
Ozzie Smith
John Smoltz
Chase Utley
Shane Victorino
Tim Wakefield
Other athletes
Canelo Alvarez
Oscar De La Hoya
James Blake
Mardy Fish
Troy Mullins
Broadcasters
Jay Bilas
Joe Buck
Vinny Del Negro
Kathryn Tappen
Other celebrities
Ray Romano
Miles Teller
Larry the Cable Guy
Brian Baumgartner
Bret Baier
Chace Crawford
Kira Dixon
Jay DeMarcus
Joe Don Rooney
John O'Hurley
Michael Pena
Alfonso Ribeiro
Rob Riggle
Jack Wagner
American Century Championship tee times & pairings
Here is the complete list of tee times and pairings for Friday's Round 1 at the American Century Championship. All times are Eastern.
Friday, July 10
1:50 p.m. - Doug Flutie, Jim McMahon
1:55 p.m. - Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Pena, Kira Dixon
2 p.m. - Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, Bret Baier
2:05 p.m. - Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Patrick Peterson
2:10 p.m. - Kyle Williams, A.J. Hawk, Brandon McManus
2:15 p.m. - Jerome Bettis, Eddie George, Terrell Davis
2:20 p.m. - Reggie Bush, Carson Palmer, Marcus Allen
2:25 p.m. - Mardy Fish, Canelo Alvarez, James Blake
2:30 p.m. - Joe Buck, Jay Bilas, Vinny Del Negro
2:35 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley
2:40 p.m. - Tim Brown, Andre Reed, Ozzie Smith
2:45 p.m. - Steve Young, Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel
2:50 p.m. - Eric Weddle, Kyle Fuller, Troy Mullins
2:55 p.m. - Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Case Keenum
3 p.m. - Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Brian McCann
3:05 p.m. - Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Aaron Rodgers
3:10 p.m. - Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kathryn Tappen
3:15 p.m. - Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice
3:20 p.m. - Charles Woodson, Kyle Rudolph, DeMarcus Ware
3:25 p.m. - John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Roger Clemens
3:30 p.m. - Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano
3:35 p.m. - Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino
3:40 p.m. - Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner, John O'Hurley
3:45 p.m. - Mark Mulder, Jack Wagner, Derek Lowe
American Century Championship odds
Tony Romo is the betting favorite to win the American Century Championship tournament for a third year in a row, according to odds via Sports Insider.
Tony Romo -120
Mark Mulder +250
Derek Lowe +1200
Mardy Fish +1200
Stephen Curry +1800
Jack Wagner +2000
Case Keenum +2200
Kyle Williams +2200
John Smoltz +3300
Joe Buck +4000
Adam Thielen +5000
Bret Baier +6600
Aaron Rodgers +10000
Dell Curry +10000
Brandon McManus +12500
Brian Urlacher +12500
Carson Palmer +12500
Jerry Rice +12500
Cooper Kupp +15000
Kevin Millar +15000
Tom Glavine +15000
Vinny del Negro +15000
Brian McCann +20000
American Century Championship prize money
An estimated $600,000 in prize money will be donated to charities supporting social justice reform and COVID-19 relief efforts, according to tournament organizers.
American Century Championship format
The American Century Championship follows a modified Stableford format, which awards points based on stroke totals for each hole. The player with the highest point total after three rounds (54 holes) is the winner.
Here is the scoring breakdown:
10 points for a double eagle
8 points for a hole-in-one
6 points for an eagle
3 points for a birdie
1 point for par
0 points for bogey
-2 points for double-bogey or higher
American Century Championship winners
Here are the winners of the 10 most recent American Century Championship tournaments between 2010 and 2019.
Year
Winner
Score
2019
Tony Romo
71
2018
Tony Romo
71
2017
Mark Mulder
73
2016
Mark Mulder
74
2015
Mark Mulder
82
2014
Mark Rypien
76
2013
Billy Joe Tolliver
67
2012
Dan Quinn
66
2011
Jack Wagner
80
2010
Billy Joe Tolliver
84