American Century Championship 2020 schedule, player list, tee times & more to watch celebrity golf tournament

What is there to do when you are a bored celebrity in the middle of a pandemic? Play golf for a good cause — social distanced, of course.

That is the 2020 American Century Championship in a nutshell as a who's who of current and former athletes, actors and other famous faces head to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course overlooking Lake Tahoe for the annual celebrity golf tournament. NBC is broadcasting all three rounds of the event live.

The 72-player field in 2020 includes everyone from NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers to NBA MVP Stephen Curry and his dad, Dell, plus entertainment personalities Ray Romano, Miles Teller and Larry the Cable Guy, among others.

Former NFL quarterback and CBS analyst Tony Romo is also back to defend his titles after winning the tournament in consecutive years. Romo, who dabbles in PGA Tour tournaments on occasion, is a mainstay at the ACC, finishing in the top five in each of his seven appearances.

Curry, who finished seventh in 2019, could prove to be Romo's top challenger making his eighth appearance. Former MLB ace Mark Mulder has won three times (2015-17).

Here's everything to know about the 2020 American Century Championship, including a list of tee times (updated daily), the complete TV schedule, player list, betting odds and more.

American Century Championship golf schedule

Dates: July 10-12

TV channels: NBC, NBCSN

Live stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live TV coverage of the 2020 American Century Championship begins Friday from 5-8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. Rounds 2-3 on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on NBC with coverage scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET each day. All three rounds will re-air on the Golf Channel at 10 p.m. ET following the original broadcasts.

The tournament can be live-streamed via NBCSports.com as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Date TV times TV channel Friday, July 10 5-8 p.m. ET NBCSN, fuboTV Saturday, July 11 3-6 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV Sunday, July 12 3-6 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

American Century Championship 2020 player list

The list of players for the American Century Championship features 72 current or retired athletes, broadcasters and entertainers, including 32 from the NFL, five from the NBA, 12 from MLB, two boxers, two tennis stars and a world long drive competitor.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Tony Romo Jerome Bettis Doug Flutie Jim McMahon Marcus Allen Jerome Bettis Tim Brown Reggie Bush Terrell Davis Larry Fitzgerald Kyle Fuller Eddie George A.J. Hawk Case Keenum Travis Kelce Cooper Kupp Anthony Lynn Brandon McManus Carson Palmer Patrick Peterson Andre Reed Jerry Rice Kyle Rudolph Adam Thielen Mike Vrabel DeMarcus Ware Eric Weddle Kyle Williams Charles Woodson Steve Young

NBA

Charles Barkley Chauncey Billups Stephen Curry Dell Curry Deron Williams

MLB

Roger Clemens Derek Lowe Greg Maddux Mark Mulder Brian McCann Kevin Millar Jimmy Rollins Ozzie Smith John Smoltz Chase Utley Shane Victorino Tim Wakefield

Other athletes

Canelo Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya James Blake Mardy Fish Troy Mullins

Broadcasters

Jay Bilas Joe Buck Vinny Del Negro Kathryn Tappen

Other celebrities

Ray Romano Miles Teller Larry the Cable Guy Brian Baumgartner Bret Baier Chace Crawford Kira Dixon Jay DeMarcus Joe Don Rooney John O'Hurley Michael Pena Alfonso Ribeiro Rob Riggle Jack Wagner

American Century Championship tee times & pairings

Here is the complete list of tee times and pairings for Friday's Round 1 at the American Century Championship. All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 10

1:50 p.m. - Doug Flutie, Jim McMahon

1:55 p.m. - Oscar De La Hoya, Michael Pena, Kira Dixon

2 p.m. - Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, Bret Baier

2:05 p.m. - Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Patrick Peterson

2:10 p.m. - Kyle Williams, A.J. Hawk, Brandon McManus

2:15 p.m. - Jerome Bettis, Eddie George, Terrell Davis

2:20 p.m. - Reggie Bush, Carson Palmer, Marcus Allen

2:25 p.m. - Mardy Fish, Canelo Alvarez, James Blake

2:30 p.m. - Joe Buck, Jay Bilas, Vinny Del Negro

2:35 p.m. - Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Charles Barkley

2:40 p.m. - Tim Brown, Andre Reed, Ozzie Smith

2:45 p.m. - Steve Young, Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel

2:50 p.m. - Eric Weddle, Kyle Fuller, Troy Mullins

2:55 p.m. - Cooper Kupp, Adam Thielen, Case Keenum

3 p.m. - Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Brian McCann

3:05 p.m. - Stephen Curry, Dell Curry, Aaron Rodgers

3:10 p.m. - Miles Teller, Chace Crawford, Kathryn Tappen

3:15 p.m. - Tony Romo, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice

3:20 p.m. - Charles Woodson, Kyle Rudolph, DeMarcus Ware

3:25 p.m. - John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Roger Clemens

3:30 p.m. - Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Ray Romano

3:35 p.m. - Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Shane Victorino

3:40 p.m. - Larry the Cable Guy, Brian Baumgartner, John O'Hurley

3:45 p.m. - Mark Mulder, Jack Wagner, Derek Lowe

American Century Championship odds

Tony Romo is the betting favorite to win the American Century Championship tournament for a third year in a row, according to odds via Sports Insider.

Tony Romo -120

Mark Mulder +250

Derek Lowe +1200

Mardy Fish +1200

Stephen Curry +1800

Jack Wagner +2000

Case Keenum +2200

Kyle Williams +2200

John Smoltz +3300

Joe Buck +4000

Adam Thielen +5000

Bret Baier +6600

Aaron Rodgers +10000

Dell Curry +10000

Brandon McManus +12500

Brian Urlacher +12500

Carson Palmer +12500

Jerry Rice +12500

Cooper Kupp +15000

Kevin Millar +15000

Tom Glavine +15000

Vinny del Negro +15000

Brian McCann +20000

American Century Championship prize money

An estimated $600,000 in prize money will be donated to charities supporting social justice reform and COVID-19 relief efforts, according to tournament organizers.

American Century Championship format

The American Century Championship follows a modified Stableford format, which awards points based on stroke totals for each hole. The player with the highest point total after three rounds (54 holes) is the winner.

Here is the scoring breakdown:

10 points for a double eagle

8 points for a hole-in-one

6 points for an eagle

3 points for a birdie

1 point for par

0 points for bogey

-2 points for double-bogey or higher

American Century Championship winners

Here are the winners of the 10 most recent American Century Championship tournaments between 2010 and 2019.