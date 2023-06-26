American businessman and billionaire James Crown dies at Colorado Race track

James Crown, an American businessman and billionaire, died in a car crash Sunday at a racetrack in Colorado, officials said.

He was 70.

Crown, known for his philanthropy and leadership in Chicago, suffered evident blunt force trauma in a single-vehicle accident at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, the Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a news release.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to the coroner, Crown died after he failed to navigate a turn in a vehicle and hit an impact barrier.

Pitkin County Coroner'S Office

The final cause of death for Crown is still pending an investigation by the coroner's office.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY.

His birthday, records show, was Sunday.

'True explorers': The 5 passengers who died on the missing Titanic submersible

Family's wealth estimated at $10.2 billion

Part of Chicago's wealthy Crown family, the senior was president of Henry Crown and Company, a family investment firm.

Forbes estimated the family's wealth at $10.2 billion

Founded in Chicago in 1919, the privately-held operation started as a family-owned building material business. "Through hard work and perseverance," the company grew into one of the largest privately held businesses and land developers in the United States, according to its website.

'He could have been the next MLK' His friends believed he could have been the next MLK. A bullet took his life

The family was listed as No. 34 of America's Richest Families in 2020.

Crown was the son of financier Henry Crown, who founded sand, stone and gravel company Material Service in 1919, according to Forbes. The family also owns stakes in the Chicago Bulls, New York Yankees and Controls Aspen Skiing Company, which owns Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Billionaire James Crown dies at Aspin Motorsports Park race track