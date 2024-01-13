‘All American’ Boss Nkechi Okoro Carroll Teases “Much Higher” Stakes In Upcoming Season 6

All American left audiences with so much to be desired from Season 6.

After many of the characters spent Season 5 grappling with the death of coach Billy Baker [Taye Diggs], the nail-biting Season 5 finale included a long-awaited reconciliation between Spencer and Olivia, as well as Jordan and Layla’s engagement. Meanwhile, Patience’s fate in unknown after being stabbed by her stalker fan Miko outside the Baker house.

While speaking with Deadline about the upcoming finale of her NBC series Found, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll also gave Deadline an update on where to expect Spencer, Olivia, Jordan, Layla and the rest of the All American crew when the series returns to The CW.

“For Season 6…whether it be collegiate football, whether it be Layla’s music empire, whether it be Olivia as a journalist — the stakes both personally and career wise are much higher,” she said.

Carroll added that audiences will be “dealing with a much more mature versions of these characters who are, for some of them, really reconciling the new them and what this more mature version of them really wants for their futures.”

All American has established itself as one of The CW’s top series as the most-watched series on digital and the largest show in total audience across all platforms.

It received an early Season 6 renewal, before Season 5 debuted in January 2023. It was expected to return for Season 6 in the 2023-24 TV season, though production was delayed due to last year’s dual strikes. As of now, its premiere date is unknown.

All American is exec produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss.

