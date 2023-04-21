‘American Born Chinese’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Is the Goddess of Mercy in Disney+ Teen Series

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh is further exploring the vast dimensions of different realms.

Yeoh stars as Guanyin, the goddess of mercy, in Disney+ series “American Born Chinese.” Yeoh’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-stars Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu additionally star in the high school-set series, based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name.

“American Born Chinese” follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), the son of Chinese immigrants who struggles with assimilating in the U.S. Jin escapes into fantasy realms to grapple with his emotions and encounters spiritual creatures. Kelvin Yu adapted the graphic novel for Disney+.

In addition to “American Born Chinese,” Yeoh will be returning to the “Star Trek” franchise for “Section 31” Paramount+ movie.

But if seeing Yeoh, Quan, and Hsu in “American Born Chinese” doesn’t satisfy your “Everything Everywhere” Meets Disney+ fix enough, the Daniels are now collaborating with Disney+ to helm one episode of “Star Wars” series “The Skeleton Crew” starring Jude Law. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts, the showrunner of the series, confirmed the show will be a “Stranger Things”-type adventure series about the adolescents trying to find their way home.

The Daniels defended their big-budget directing gig after A24 indie film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“Lol, all of the people @ing us about getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’ can chill. These headlines are always misleading,” Kwan shared on Instagram Stories. “Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before ‘EEAAO’ even came out). We love Jon, love ‘Star Wars,’ love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes.”

Kwan added, “I’m excited for you all to see it. Our next film will be an original Daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

The Daniels shot the “Skeleton Crew” episode last year prior to sweeping the 2023 Oscars. The duo won Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with stars Yeoh, Quan, and Jamie Jamie Lee Curtis winning respective acting awards. Hsu was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the same category as Curtis.

“American Born Chinese” premieres April 21 on Disney+.

