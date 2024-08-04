American Bobby Finke defends Olympic gold in swimming's 1,500M, breaks world record

NANTERRE, France — American distance swimmer Bobby Finke successfully defended his Olympic title in Sunday’s men’s 1,500-meter freestyle, winning his second consecutive gold in the event and setting a new world at the Paris Olympics.

Finke won gold with a time of 14:30.67, besting the world record set by China's Sun Yang in 2012 (14.31.02) by nearly a half a second. Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri took silver with a time of 14.34.55, and Ireland's Daniel Wiffin, who won the 800 meters in Paris, got bronze in 14.39.63.

Finke's victory salvaged what had been a historic shutout in the pool for American men in individual events, bringing home gold on the last day and in the last individual event of the swimming competition.

Finke, a 24-year-old two-time Olympian, won a silver medal in the men’s 800 freestyle at these Games behind Wiffin, and at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, he won gold in both men’s distance events.

Finke qualified sixth in Saturday’s preliminaries at Paris La Défense Arena.

