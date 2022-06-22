American Battery Technology Company CEO to Serve on Expert Panels at Benchmark Minerals and Lithium Fastmarkets Industry Conferences

Reno, Nev., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company,(ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, is confirmed to participate in industry and investor conferences this summer. The company’s CEO Ryan Melsert has been invited to share his industry insights on expert panels at these industry and investor conferences as noted below.

“At this time when there is such unprecedented support for the lithium-ion battery metals industry from the federal government, state governments, strategic industry partners, and the investment community, it is important to continue to engage with each of our critical stakeholders and to support the industry on these expert panels,” stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert.



Battery Gigafactories USA 2022, presented by Benchmark Minerals Intelligence

June 23 – 24, 2022

Washington, D.C., USA

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to participate on an industry expert panel at Battery Gigafactories USA 2022, presented by Benchmark Minerals Intelligence. This event will be held on June 23 and 24 at Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. This live and in-person conference is dedicated to building a 21st-century lithium-ion battery economy. The panel, chaired by Anna Shpitsburg, the U.S. Department of State’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Transformation, will focus on “Closing the Lithium-Ion Loop”, and Melsert will provide his insights on building a circular domestic battery economy. The event is attended by government leaders and industry innovators that are driving action on sustainable mining, responsible sourcing, decarbonized manufacturing, and battery mineral recycling.

FastMarket’s Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022

June 27 – 29, 2022

Phoenix, AZ, USA

ABTC will be seen next at the Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022 to be held on June 27 - 29, 2022 at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ. This three-day event is focused on trends in the battery raw material markets and connects the global battery refined materials community. Melsert will be joining the industry expert panel discussion on “Nevada’s Lithium Valley: Optimizing sustainable production.” Attendees will share insights on the key factors contributing to price volatility and the latest supply and demand trends for lithium and other key battery raw materials.

Story continues

Additional events may be added. For an updated list of company events, visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.



American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

CONTACT: Tiffiany Moehring American Battery Technology Company 720-254-1556 tmoehring@batterymetals.com



