American Battery Metals Corporation's Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Recycling Plant Remains On Track to Commence Commercial Operations in the Fourth Quarter 2020

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced that its Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle, was recently interviewed by Proactive Investors, a UK-based online investor services company that provides analytics, market reports, and company and industry profiles. The interview focused on the global challenge of less than 5% of lithium-ion batteries being currently recycled, equating to just 90,000 metric tons and the Company's development plans for its lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant, which remains on track to commence commercial operations in the fourth quarter 2020.

To see the video interview in its entirety, please visit:

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/922384/american-battery-metals-gearing-up-for-clean-energy-transition-with-battery-metals-recycling-plant-922384.html

Doug Nickle tells Proactive Investors that the Nevada-based advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company is on track with its lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant to commence commercial operations in the fourth quarter 2020. The facility is designed to handle 20,000 metric tons of scrap materials and end-of-life batteries. With a global forecast of 11 million metric tons of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries expected by 2030, the Company is well-positioned to address an unmet and increasing need with its ultimate sustainable closed loop for clean energy transition and zero waste. It is becoming more and more important and could be mandated that domestic U.S. based OEMs use U.S. domestically sourced materials for manufacturing of electrical vehicle batteries. This is especially important for materials like cobalt, which is currently predominantly mined in the Congo, where ethical standards are not up to global standards and nor are they environmentally sustainable. The Company is pleased to be partnering with local, county, state and federal agencies in Nevada and the federal government, who are all enthusiastic and extremely helpful in this process. The current economic crisis has affected various global supply chains, but the Company is prepared and still on track for commercial operations to commence in the fourth quarter 2020 with its mechanical and chemical processing loops running by the second quarter of 2021.

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit:www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

