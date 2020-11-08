American aura story: The rise and rise of Sarah Paulson

We often talk about versatility in actors. We applaud and, come the season, award those who succeed in changing our perceptions of them. The praise of an actor’s range is almost always the result of one pivotal movie and more often than not it’s a casting opportunity extended to men – Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club, for example. Occasionally, a few women are afforded the same generosity: Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie come to mind.

Sarah Paulson, however, is an actor who has changed our very idea of what it means to switch it up onscreen. Over the past decade she has become famous but in her relatively brief career she has portrayed enough characters to span two lifetimes. In September, it was as the eponymous, villainous nurse in Netflix drama Ratched. Later this month, it will be Diane, a fatally overbearing mother in Hulu's forthcoming thriller movie Run. While “I couldn’t recognise her!” is a common refrain when praising Theron for her Oscar-nominated role in Monster, or Robbie in I, Tonya, Paulson’s specific brand of adaptability finds its appeal in the fact that you never forget it’s her onscreen. Some actors disappear when they perform; others fill performances with their own humanity. Instead of transforming herself for a role, Paulson makes the role transform for her. She succeeds in turning every part, no matter how unlikely, into a Sarah Paulson part.

There is no Paulson type – the diversity of her characters assures that – but there is a particular image that comes to mind when you think of her: she’s sweating, tearful, wailing in agony, covered in blood or about to be. The actor’s first big-money job on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story in 2011 cemented her status as a modern-day scream queen.

Every once in a while there is a working duo who are inextricable from each other: Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter, Nora Ephron and Meg Ryan, John Huston and Humphrey Bogart. AHS signified the beginning of Paulson and Murphy, a relationship she calls both “the creative marriage” and “greatest experience” of her life. Under his direction, Paulson metamorphosed from a plucky journalist into a tyrannical matriarch, by way of a junkie ghost, witchy headmistress with mummy issues, a Green Party voter and a pair of conjoined twins. “She just has a real faculty for being somebody else,” Murphy told The New York Times. “If I said, ‘Sarah, next year you’re going to play Pope Francis,’ she’d say, ‘OK!’” And chances are that with the pair of them attached, the project would be a hit.

It is thanks to Murphy’s revival of the anthology format (a revolving repertory of stars who assume fresh roles in new storylines every season) that audiences have been given the freedom and permission to not expect one particular thing from Paulson. This is true in terms of both her range of character – she is equally effective playing a torture victim as she is the one wielding the pliers – and in relation to her acting style. In every season of AHS the actor bellows, howls, yowls, cries, wails – oddly enough she never seems to shriek. “The Paulson Scream” has become a running joke, immortalised in TikTok videos and debated over in Reddit threads dedicated to ranking their every occurrence. By all counts, it’s the type of theatrical broad stroke that could easily feel overcooked. But instead of being derided, Paulson’s histrionic portrayal of fear has found icon status alongside Janet Leigh’s Psycho shower scene and Edvard Munch’s lone anguished figure.

Paulson's nightmarish portrayal of reporter Lana Winters made it clear that there is no 'American Horror Story' without her

