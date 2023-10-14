American Angel Yin moves into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament

SHANGHAI (AP) — American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA Shanghai tournament.

Yin was tied with Maja Stark, who had a one-stroke lead after two rounds.

Yin and Stark, who shot 70, had 12-under totals of 204 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course in the LPGA’s first return to China since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand bogeyed her final hole for a 69 and was a shot back in third place.

Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the United States shot 73 and was four strokes behind the leaders.

The event is the start of a four-tournament Asia swing, with later stops in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

