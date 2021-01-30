American Airlines regional carrier resumes operations after earlier grounding
American Airlines had to rebook customers Thursday as one of its regional carriers grounded most of its planes. But by Friday, American subsidiary PSA Airlines, which flies under the American Eagle name, was back in action.
"Out of an abundance of caution, PSA Airlines has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service in order to complete a necessary, standard inspection on the nose gear door," American spokesperson Derek Walls told USA TODAY Thursday. "We are working with PSA and the (Federal Aviation Administration) to immediately address the issue. We are working with our customers to arrange new accommodations on other flights, and we are working to return the impacted aircraft to service."
The FAA said in a statement that the carrier removed a number of its Bombardier regional jets from service after discovering a maintenance issue that the airline voluntarily disclosed to the agency.
PSA Airlines wrote on Twitter Friday it had "resumed regular operations" and that aircraft inspections were complete.
We resumed regular operations today following the temporary removal of our aircraft from service. All aircraft inspections are complete and in place for our operation. We expect minimal operational disruption as a result.
— PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) January 29, 2021
On Thursday, the carrier had announced its abrupt grounding on Twitter: "Most of our aircraft have temporarily been removed from service to complete a standard inspection. We’re working to resolve the issue and sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."
Most of our aircraft have temporarily been removed from service to complete a standard inspection. We’re working to resolve the issue and sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.
— PSA Airlines (@PSAAirlinesInc) January 28, 2021
According to its website, PSA Airlines operates an all Bombardier fleet including 130 CRJ700 and CRJ900 aircraft.
"We’re working to accommodate our mutual @PSAAirlinesInc customers as quickly as possible," American Airlines had assured customers on Twitter Thursday afternoon, noting that customers were able to check flight status online.
We’re working to accommodate our mutual @PSAAirlinesInc customers as quickly as possible. You can check your flight status here: https://t.co/hSJ3Skh5fD https://t.co/8z86RdbG9d
— americanair (@AmericanAir) January 28, 2021
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines flights on PSA Airlines resume after grounding