American Airlines resumes alcohol sales on flights; more menu items planned

Brayden Garcia
·1 min read
LM Otero/AP

American Airlines has resumed in-flight sales of alcoholic beverages.

The Fort Worth-based company paused sales on alcohol in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started. Since then, the airline has slowly brought back availability for canned drinks, juice and water.

The buy-on-board program was reintroduced Monday to domestic main cabin flyers traveling over 250 miles. Customers will be able to buy beer, wine and spirits, and those flying more than 1,500 miles can also purchase chips or almonds.

Soda, tea, water and pretzels or Biscoff cookies will continue to be complimentary, according to a statement from the airline.

New menu items will be phased in throughout the year as well as a touch-less ordering system, according to the airline.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines resumed on-board beverage sales in February, including beer, wine and spirits.

