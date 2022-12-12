American Airlines to resume international flights from DFW that stopped during COVID

American Airlines is resuming direct flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Tokyo, three years after the service was suspended because of the pandemic.

DFW travelers can catch the nonstop flight on a Boeing 787 starting this summer. The 13-hour service from DFW to Tokyo Haneda last operated in summer 2020. Japan lifted travel restrictions in October.

After more than two years of closed borders, foreign tourists can now visit the country without a visa.

American Airlines also plans to ramp up the frequency of flights from DFW to Rome and Paris. Starting in April, flights to both European cities will depart two times per day. France and Italy lifted COVID-related restrictions this past summer.

The Fort Worth-based airline offers a nine-hour direct flight to Paris, and a 10-hour direct flight to Rome, both on Boeing 787s.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also adding seats for daily service to Anchorage, Alaska, by transitioning the service to a Boeing 787.