American Airlines Responds to Musician David Ryan Harris’ Claim that the Airline Accused Him of Trafficking His Biracial Kids

"Our flight attendant in question wanted to make sure that you were aware that they sincerely offer a heartfelt apology to you and your family for their actions," the airline told the artist

Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock David Ryan Harris SESAC Nashville Music Awards in 2019

American Airlines has responded to musician David Ryan Harris’ allegation that he was accused of trafficking his own children by the airline.

After flying from Atlanta to Los Angeles on Sept. 15, the singer-songwriter claimed on Instagram on Sept. 23 that he and two of his sons, Truman and Hendrix, were met at the top of the jetway by an American Airlines employee and four police officers after disembarking the plane.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the airline said: “At American, the safety and security of our customers and team members are our top priorities. We strive to create a positive, welcoming environment for everyone who travels with us and apologize for any misunderstanding that may have occurred. A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience and address their concerns.”

Following the initial social media posts, the John Mayer and Dave Matthews collaborator, 55, shared the airline’s response to his public allegations on Tuesday afternoon, via Instagram.

Harris posted a screenshot of the airline’s direct response to his complaint. "​​To summarize our investigation...we and our flight attendant realized that our policies regarding suspected human trafficking were not followed, and through coaching and counseling," the statement read.

The statement continued, "Our flight attendant realizes that their interaction and observations did NOT meet the criteria that human trafficking was taking place.”

“Our flight attendant in question wanted to make sure that you were aware that they sincerely offer a heartfelt apology to you and your family for their actions, and the results that their actions generated," the airline concluded.

Story continues

Harris also provided his response in the caption and in additional text beside the airline's comment. “All I was looking for was an apology and/or an explanation of policy. From the beginning, I didn't (and still don't) think that a slow or tentative response from a 7 year old on an early morning flight should be enough criteria to have the authorities called. I've never begrudged the red flag, I've always begrudged the apparent lack of diligence on the part of the flight attendant,” he wrote.

Related: American Airlines Plane Drops 15,000 Feet In 3 Minutes: 'It Was Terrifying'

“I still, very much think that non response from the airline smacks of corporate arrogance at worse and a gross undervaluing of customers at best. That I had to resort to shaming the airlines to get a response at all speaks to a general lack of a meaningful customer service apparatus.”

He added that he "applauds" the airline for reaching out and conducting the investigation. Harris shared that he "told the higher ups at American" to tell the flight attendant in question that he "wholeheartedly accept[s] and appreciate[s] her apology.”

Harris concluded, “This has been a teachable moment for all involved.” He also informed his followers that he started a petition to implement mandatory ID checks for children traveling with parents.

In the initial series of Instagram videos, the musician explained, “Apparently, a flight attendant had called ahead with some sort of concern that perhaps my mixed children weren’t my children, because they were unresponsive during an interaction with her.”

In another series of videos posted later that day, Harris added, “It seems to me that you should have to have a bit more to go on before you’re able to call the police on someone.”

“It’s my word against her word, and she’s not even there," he recounted, referring to the flight attendant. "She didn’t even come to the top of the jetway to get her hero award, so I’m left to defend myself, based on something that at the time I was like, ‘I don’t even know what you’re talking about. My child doesn’t speak to anybody.’ ”

He shared the next day that an agent from the airline contacted him. After their conversation, Harris explained he was simply seeking an apology from the airline. The agent then apologized and offered him 10,000 frequent flyer miles as a consolation.

On Sept. 26, Harris provided an additional update and called for airlines and airports to work together with federal agents in suspecting and stopping child trafficking. “The line of defense should not be on the plane,” stated Harris.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.