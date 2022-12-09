American Airlines reinstates flight from Charlotte to this popular European city

Itching for a trip from the Queen City to the City of Light?

You’ll be in luck come next year when American Airlines brings back a Charlotte Douglas International Airport flight to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport. The airline also recently added back a flight to Frankfurt, Germany.

Both trans-Atlantic flights had been cut due to the pandemic and aircraft delivery delays, according to the airline.

The last Charlotte to Paris flight was summer 2019. It will start operating once daily between June 2 and Sept. 5, American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said Friday. The Frankfurt flight last took off summer 2021; it resumed in September and flies once daily out of CLT.

There is also daily service from Charlotte’s airport to London’s Heathrow Airport, which resumed in November 2020.

Charlotte Douglas was one of the busiest airports in the world last year, ranked as the fifth busiest airport for arrivals and departures, according to Airports Council International 2021 preliminary rankings. CLT saw 519,895 arrivals and departures last year, and served 43 million customers.

And the airport landed in the middle in a ranking of the country’s largest airports for travelers’ satisfaction with factors like terminal facilities, retail offerings and airport arrivals and departures. The survey was from a J.D. Power customer satisfaction survey.