American Airlines plane ran off runway at Charlotte airport, no injuries reported

An American Airlines plane briefly veered off a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the airline.

No injuries have been reported among the six crew members and 172 passengers on board the plane, American flight No. 775 was flying to Miami.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OBSERVER: See 8 perks to a Charlotte Observer digital subscription

The flight stopped takeoff safely shortly after 2:40 p.m. due to a potential mechanical issue, according to American.

The airport said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer that it “received an alert involving an American Airlines aircraft. The aircraft safely taxied to the gate under its own power.”

Passengers were transferred to another aircraft, according to American.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was removed from service for evaluation.

The runway was temporarily closed for inspection but has since been reopened, airport officials said. The airport referred further comment to American Airlines, and declined to provide additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details