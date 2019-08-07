American Airlines pays $90 million to put name on plaza outside new Rams, Chargers stadium

Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers fans will be very familiar with American Airlines over the next decade. American Airlines has agreed to pay $90 million to put its name on a plaza outside the stadium, according to Bloomberg.

The deal does not include stadium naming rights. American Airlines paid $90 million for a plaza that will serve as the entrance for the stadium. The deal will span 10 years. During that time, Chargers and Rams fans will pass through the American Airlines plaza to get to games.

With the move, American Airlines becomes the first official sponsor of the new stadium. The Rams and Chargers are expected to begin playing games at their new arena in 2020. It has already been picked as the site of the Super Bowl in 2022.

Since moving to Los Angeles, the Rams have played their games at LA Memorial Coliseum. The Chargers currently play at ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

