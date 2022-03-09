American Airlines hiring 600 people in Miami area. Here’s what you need to know

American Airlines is adding 600 people to their workforce at Miami International Airport, on top of the 1,500 the company has hired since 2021.

The airport’s largest airline said that it already was training 200 new employees to be reservation representatives, and will add another 400 reservation representative positions. They will be work-from-home jobs for individuals who live within a 75-mile radius of the Miami airport.

American Airlines already employs over 12,500 workers in Miami, making it Miami-Dade County’s third-largest private employer. The 600 new positions will put the company at more than 13,000 employees in the Miami area.

“These new full-time positions further strengthen our more than 30-year commitment to our community and to our Miami hub,” said Juan Carlos Liscano, vice president of American’s Miami operations.

“With the record growth we’ve experienced in the last year, we’re thrilled to continue creating more jobs in Miami. ... This year we’re looking forward to another record-breaking year, made possible by the outstanding team that we have here at MIA.”

American Airlines has 360 daily flights from the airport to 140 destinations. After air travel was brought to a near-stop in 2020 due to the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2021 was American’s largest year of expansion at Miami airport, launching six new international routes and 11 new domestic routes.

“MIA is proud to be American Airlines’ home airport as they continue to invest in our community and create jobs for our residents,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “It is thanks to partners like American and their commitment to our community, even during the hardest times of the pandemic, that we have been able to recover economically.”

American’s new reservation representatives will assist customers with travel itineraries, including providing schedules, fares and flight information. Company officials said the positions start at $13.05 hourly during training, with team members earning “step” raises based on their contract and potentially getting raises after one year on the job.

Reservation representatives are eligible for overtime pay and can work additional shifts, if they’re hoping to earn more money. Also, American said there will be opportunities for the workers to earn a higher wage by assisting specialty desks for the airline’s elite customers.

For the new hires, benefits begin on an employee’s first day of training and include medical and dental insurance, a company 401(k) match and flight privileges, which allow team members to fly standby to any destination that American flies.

Candidates for the reservation representative jobs must be at least 18, a high school graduate, or have a GED or international equivalent. Those interested can apply at jobs.aa.com.