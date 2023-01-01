American Airlines ground crew employee killed in accident at Alabama airport

Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was killed in an accident on a ramp Saturday afternoon at Montgomery Regional Airport.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the airport posted in message on social media Saturday night.

The identity of the person killed in the accident has not yet been released.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

All flights outbound and inbound via Montgomery were initially grounded. Airport operations resumed around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The accident happened at the site of a parked Embraer E175 for American Airlines flight 3408, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air. The flight had been scheduled for departure to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but the flight was canceled after the incident.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, which is standard for aircraft-related accidents involving injuries and fatalities. The FAA said NTSB would be in charge of the investigation and would provide additional updates.

According to the airport, all passengers with planned flights should check directly with American Airlines for status changes.

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery Regional Airport

