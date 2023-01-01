American Airlines ground crew employee involved in fatal incident at Alabama airport

MEREDITH DELISO and SAM SWEENEY
An American Airlines ground crew employee was involved in a fatal incident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, airport officials said.

The airport closed following the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. local time.

No further details were released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," the airport said in a statement on Twitter.

The airport will remain closed until Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

