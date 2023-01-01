American Airlines ground crew employee involved in fatal incident at Alabama airport
An American Airlines ground crew employee was involved in a fatal incident at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, airport officials said.
The airport closed following the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m. local time.
No further details were released.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," the airport said in a statement on Twitter.
The airport will remain closed until Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
American Airlines ground crew employee involved in fatal incident at Alabama airport originally appeared on abcnews.go.com