American Airlines Employee Killed After Service Vehicle Strikes Jet Bridge at Austin Airport

The unnamed worker "succumbed to his injuries on scene,” authorities told reporters during a press briefing Thursday

An American Airlines employee is dead following an accident on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin Police Department Corporal Destiny Silva told reporters that the airline worker "was operating a ground service vehicle that struck a jet bridge" at around 2 p.m. Thursday, reported ABC News.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and "located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma to his body," Silva added. "Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased," she continued.

Silva also confirmed that the Austin Police Department's vehicular homicide unit is investigating. The incident is being treated as an accidental death.

The airport shared an update soon after the incident. "This afternoon, AUS was notified that Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services responded to an injured airline employee who has since been pronounced deceased."

"There are no significant impacts to AUS airport operations at this time," the statement continued. "AUS staff are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel, including Austin Police Department."

"Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today's tragic event," the statement ended.

American Airlines also shared a statement with PEOPLE about the incident.

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)," the airline said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

The victim's name and age have yet to be released.

