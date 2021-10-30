American Airlines cancels, delays more than 800 Saturday flights due to weather, 'tight' staffing

American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend, pointing to weather disruptions in Texas and tight staffing.

The Texas-based carrier canceled more than 500 flights nationwide and delayed more than 300 on Saturday, according to flight tracker Flight Aware. More than 300 Sunday flights have also been canceled.

In a Saturday letter to staff shared with USA TODAY, American Airlines said the cancellations were caused by two days of severe winds in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“This weather drove a large number of cancellations at DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport), as we could only use two runways instead of the usual five that handle our operation,” the letter says. “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of the regular flight sequences.”

American Airlines has canceled hundreds of its weekend flights, pointing to weather disruptions in Texas. in this June 2021 photo, an American Airlines plane takes off at Miami International Airport.

The carrier said it proactively canceled some flights to "make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews.”

Some passengers took to social media to voice their frustration.

@AmericanAir: @FlyTPA to @DFWAirport for Sunday canceled for no reason. Weather clear over both. Web site rebooking only shows Monday flights even though there are sunday flights available. No response for over an hour on the #xecutiveplatinum line. What's the scam? — David Scott Miller (@dsmgyo) October 30, 2021

Shout out to @AmericanAir for canceling my flight to our honeymoon on my wedding day. pic.twitter.com/ZRY6jCBfgT — Kyle Moshier (@KyleMoshier) October 30, 2021

Most of the customers impacted by the cancellations were rebooked the same day, according to the airline.

American also noted that it would have more staff available in the coming days, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave starting Nov. 1 and more than 600 new hires by the end of December. Another 4,000 new workers are expected to join between October and December.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airline cancels, delays hundreds of Halloween weekend flights