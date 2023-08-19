American Airlines apologizes for emergency landing of flight in Charlotte on Saturday

A flight operated by American Airlines subsidiary PSA Airlines made an emergency landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday morning, the airline confirmed to The Charlotte Observer.

American Eagle flight 5616 departed CLT for Burlington Airport in Vermont when the plane returned “due to a possible mechanical issue,” according to an American Airlines statement from AA spokesman Tim Wetzel.

“The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate,” according to the statement.

The flight was scheduled to continue to Burlington Airport on a different aircraft, Wetzel said.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” according to the AA statement.

The flight was scheduled to depart Charlotte at 9:27 a.m., Observer news partner WSOC reported. Emergency personnel heard calls of an emergency landing around 10 a.m., according to the station.

No injuries were reported.