American Airlines adds daily flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to 2 cities in Europe

Travel out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be busy this summer, and American Airlines has increased international flight services to anticipate crowds.

On Tuesday, American announced expanded services from DFW to Dublin Airport and Rome Fiumicino Airport. Year-round flights to Rome and Dublin will depart daily on Boeing 787 aircraft.

The Fort Worth-based carrier will now have 12 daily flight services from DFW to destinations in Europe. Other European destinations include Madrid, London-Heathrow, Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt. The airline will also operate several flights to other international locations, including a recently resumed nonstop service to Tokyo.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has said the carrier expects to see strong demand for international travel.

“From a demand perspective, I can tell you that what I see coming to the summer, it looks really positive,” Isom said during a J.P. Morgan investor event in New York in March.

American’s expanded service comes amid growing demand across the travel industry.

David Pekoske, administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, told Bloomberg that U.S. airline passenger levels will be above pre-pandemic levels this summer.

“I expect that we’re going to see very, very strong demand all the way through the summertime, and that’s what we’re preparing for,” Pekoske told Bloomberg. “It’ll be a challenge, but we’ve faced this challenge in prior years, and we’ve been able to be successful at it.”

Pekoske said major hubs with a high number of international flights will be the busiest, including DFW.

With more people wanting to travel, airfares could remain high. Travel experts say there is little relief for airline pricing ahead. Plane ticket prices increased by nearly 18% last month in comparison to March 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel booking company Hopper, told The Points Guy airline pricing is the story of supply and demand.

“If you’re traveling over a popular spring or summer long weekend, book three to four months in advance for the best prices and availability,” Berg told TPG. “Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend tend to see sold-out flights and high prices if you don’t plan ahead.