American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s Merger Target Company, Royalty Management Corporation, Becomes Member in Texas Tech University’s Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER)

CASFER is leading the way in developing a innovative approach to recycling nitrogen-based fertilizers used in farming

RMC joins CASFER as a Gold Member, giving RMC monetization rights to its developed intellectual property

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that it has become a gold member of Texas Tech University's recently created Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production, or ‘CASFER' organization. Becoming a gold members of CASFER enables RMC to have access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle nitrogen-based fertilizers resulting from farming activities, Additional rights that RMC has from its membership to CASFER can be found here.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Corporation, commented, "With the continued growth of the world's population, the importance of innovation in the food-based economy is becoming ever more imperative. Furthermore, the current inflationary environment has resulted in a higher cost of food while also stressing and disrupting the food supply to families across the world. When looking at the cost, we have to evaluate all of the inputs and fertilizer is a major factor and driver in this equation. The work that CASFER is doing and the initial $26 million in funding they received from the National Science Foundation along with the potential additional $25 million will go a long way to supporting the cause of creating a circular economy around the inputs of food production. We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in CASFER as a gold member and have access to the technology and licensing rights for future commercialization, which we feel has a potential to become a large value driver for RMC as this intellectual property develops."

The CASFER engineered system will revolutionize the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER also will deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

About CASFER

The CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

