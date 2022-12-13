American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s Merger Target Company, Royalty Management Corporation, Becomes Member in Texas Tech University’s Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.
CASFER is leading the way in developing a innovative approach to recycling nitrogen-based fertilizers used in farming

RMC joins CASFER as a Gold Member, giving RMC monetization rights to its developed intellectual property

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2022 / American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMAO) merger target company, Royalty Management Corporation (RMC), a sustainably driven, cash flow-oriented, royalty investment and development company, announced today that it has become a gold member of Texas Tech University's recently created Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production, or ‘CASFER' organization. Becoming a gold members of CASFER enables RMC to have access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle nitrogen-based fertilizers resulting from farming activities, Additional rights that RMC has from its membership to CASFER can be found here.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management Corporation, commented, "With the continued growth of the world's population, the importance of innovation in the food-based economy is becoming ever more imperative. Furthermore, the current inflationary environment has resulted in a higher cost of food while also stressing and disrupting the food supply to families across the world. When looking at the cost, we have to evaluate all of the inputs and fertilizer is a major factor and driver in this equation. The work that CASFER is doing and the initial $26 million in funding they received from the National Science Foundation along with the potential additional $25 million will go a long way to supporting the cause of creating a circular economy around the inputs of food production. We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in CASFER as a gold member and have access to the technology and licensing rights for future commercialization, which we feel has a potential to become a large value driver for RMC as this intellectual property develops."

The CASFER engineered system will revolutionize the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER also will deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

About CASFER

The CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us.

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company is able to evaluate opportunities in many sectors, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies. The Company's units, common stock and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Royalty Management Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is an innovative royalty company focused on building shareholder value by acquiring, developing, or investing in near-term income producing assets that can provide the company with accretive cash flow from which it can reinvest in new assets or expand cash flow from existing controlled assets. The model is to acquire and structure cash flow streams around a variety of assets, typically within natural resources (including real estate), patents, and intellectual property, that can result in monetizing these cash flow streams while identifying other future transitionary cash flows.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This document relates to a proposed transaction between the Company and RMC. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of the Company, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. A proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to all of the Company's stockholders. The Company also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of the Company are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

AMAO and RMC and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from AMAO's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about AMAO's directors and executive officers and their ownership of AMAO's securities is set forth in AMAO's filings with the SEC, including AMAO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022. To the extent that holdings of AMAO's securities have changed since the amounts printed in AMAO's Annual Report, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and Other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed business combination may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed business combination when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

RMC Contact:

Investor Relations
email: info@royaltymgmtcorp.com

AMAO Contact:

Kirk P. Taylor, CPA
President & Chief Financial Officer
(317) 855-9926

SOURCE: American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731533/American-Acquisition-Opportunity-Incs-Merger-Target-Company-Royalty-Management-Corporation-Becomes-Member-in-Texas-Tech-Universitys-Center-for-Advancing-Sustainable-and-Distributed-Fertilizer-Production-CASFER

