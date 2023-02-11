America won’t defend Europe, so Britain has to

Volodymyr Zelensky and Rishi Sunak

The British military is in trouble. Running low on ammunition and no longer, according to an unnamed U.S. general officer, a “tier one force”, the Government may not even provide a much-needed boost in defence spending.

Soberingly, these messages are similar to those heard in Washington. News reports regularly record the inadequacy of the US defence industrial base or list well-grounded fears about the ability of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defeat the United States in a conflict over Taiwan. And there is little appetite for increased defence spending in the US, either.

In these straitened circumstances, strategic realism and clarity are vital. To paraphrase Churchill, we cannot simply spend our way out of these problems, so we shall have to think. And in the vein of our countries’ special relationship, it makes sense to think together.

The United States will need to focus on Asia, and rapidly so. Despite recent soft noises from Beijing, China’s enormous military buildup continues apace, and the brazen transiting of American airspace by a Chinese spy balloon shows the increasingly global reach of the PLA. As two successive US defence strategies have made clear, America must first and foremost ensure that it can defeat China in a conflict, and Washington no longer has a military capable of fighting two even nearly concurrent wars.

In short, we simply do not have the military capability to remain so heavily engaged in Europe while ensuring effective defence in Asia. Whatever pleasant reassurances are offered up by American diplomats, the fact is that there will sooner or later be a hard pivot to the Pacific.

At the same time, there is a massive war underway on the European continent. Moscow has revealed the danger it poses to European security, and it does not look likely to fade away or change its course. On the contrary, it is putting its whole society on a war footing. It is only prudent to assume that Russia will be a real and present danger to European security for the foreseeable future. Europeans will have to shoulder a much greater share of the burden of defending against the potential for Russian attack.

In this context, Britain should be focusing on Europe. Europe’s militaries have atrophied since the Cold War and are not in good shape to assume this responsibility. Nato needs all hands on deck to ensure European security as Washington pivots to the Pacific, and it is here that the United Kingdom can play an exceptionally important role. European Nato needs leadership, especially in the context of German lassitude, and London can provide it, from maritime defences against Russia in the North Atlantic, to direct defence of exposed allies in Eastern Europe through rejuvenated ground and tactical air forces.

But this will require being realistic and focused. London’s military tilt to the Pacific is understandable, but it risks distracting British resources and attention precisely when they are at a premium. In the meantime, British forces cannot hope to materially add to the military balance in Asia in the event of a conflict over Taiwan; indeed they might be a net burden if not self-sustaining.

London, Washington, and our allies now confront a world of multiple dangerous rivals. America can no longer plausibly handle those threats largely alone. We need to collaborate intelligently to maximise our defensive efforts. And Britain can most help the cause of collective security by leading in Europe.

Elbridge Colby is co-founder and principal of The Marathon Initiative. He served as US deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development between 2017 and 2018, and served as lead official in the development of the 2018 National Defense Strategy. He is author of The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict