America told Ukraine not to attack Moscow on the anniversary of the war, leaked documents reveal

America told Ukraine not to attack Moscow on the anniversary of the war, leaked Pentagon documents have revealed.

Kyiv's military intelligence unit heeded the request from Washington and postponed the strikes, according to a tranche of classified documents seen by the Washington Post.

The classified documents were allegedly leaked by a 21-year-old national guardsman in Massachusetts in an online chat group.

The documents suggest America was secretly monitoring Kyiv's military plans, amid fears an attack within Russia could trigger a major escalation in the conflict.

They included a report by the US National Security Agency, the government agency responsible for monitoring and intercepting communications.

According to the report, in the lead up to the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence directorate (HUR) was making plans to strike deep into Russian territory.

On February 13, Major General Kyrylo Budanov instructed officers to prepare for "mass strikes" on February 24, with "everything the HUR had", according to the NSA report.

Among the plans the HUR were considering was a TNT strike in Novorossiysk, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia, the Washington Post reported.

Symbolic strike

The sea-based strike would be largely symbolic, but would demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to hit deep within Russian territory.

But on February 22, two days before the anniversary, the CIA dispatched a classified memo informing US officials that the HUR “had agreed, at Washington’s request, to postpone strikes” on Moscow.

However, Washington’s intervention ahead of the anniversary of the war had only limited success.

The CIA memo noted that while the HUR had agreed to postpone its strikes, there was "no indication" Ukraine’s security service (SBU) “agreed to postpone its own plans to attack Moscow around the same date”.

While the HUR oversees operations on foreign soil, the SBU, which reports directly to President Volodymyr Zelensky, also conducts special operations.

The leaked documents make clear the US is monitoring General Budanov's communications.

Rising star

The 37-year-old, seen as a rising star in the Ukrainian military, appears to be aware he is being spied on.

The Washington Post reported that in previous interviews he has played music or static noise in his office at the HUR's headquarters.

It is unclear which US officials made the request and why the HUR agreed to it.

The Biden administration has tightly controlled the supply of US weaponry to Kyiv amid fears it could provoke a dangerous response from the Kremlin.

The Pentagon has taken deliberate measures to prevent its missiles being used by Kyiv to strike within Russia.

Ukraine did not postpone attacks for long. Just a week after the anniversary, Moscow accused Kyiv of attempting drone strikes on infrastructure in Russia, including near the capital.

The classified documents also reveal US concerns that China is likely to view attacks within Russian lines as “an opportunity to cast Nato as the aggressor”.

They speculate that a significant attack on Russia could prompt Beijing to increase its support to Moscow.