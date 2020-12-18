This is America: Stop gaslighting me with the Asian 'model minority' myth

Hi everyone! Welcome to the "This is America" newsletter. If you don't recognize my name, no worries, because I'm new here! I'm Jenna Ryu, a Life and Travel editorial intern, and a senior at Georgetown University.

It's the jolly month of December, and we're still living in a revolutionary coronavirus pandemic caused by the so-called "China Virus," also known by its catchier moniker, "Kung Flu."

Funny, right? As punny as it sounds, this wordplay (along with the incessant bat jokes) is just one example of the normalized racism that's come into the spotlight this year.

Often referred to as the model minority, Asian Americans are praised for things like economic success and work ethic. The stereotypes: We're hard-working, but we don't bad-mouth the country. We economically outpace others while staying polite and reserved. We worked our way up to the American Dream without publicly voicing our struggles with prejudice, racism and discrimination along the way.

It feels like these microaggressions, xenophobia and the whole model minority myth have become normalized to the point where they are overlooked. And in a year of so much reckoning – yet so much blatant racism against Asian Americans – it has reached a breaking point for Asian Americans' mental health.

I should be flattered that I'm stereotyped as "studious," right?

It seems like a compliment to be known as "hard-working" and "good at math," right? Better than being referred to as a "thug" or "bad hombre."

Here's the thing: The model minority myth inherently raises the standards for Asian Americans – both internally and externally. It's assumed that because of how we look and where we're from, we should all be able to achieve great feats without difficulty.

I feel an immense pressure to meet ridiculously high standards that are imposed on Asians, for the fear that if I don't, I'm automatically "dumb," "disappointing" and a "failure." Insecurity and self-doubt are all too familiar when others express shock that math isn't my strong suit, or that my English is surprisingly "good" for an Asian.

Dr. Derek Iwamoto, an Asian American counseling psychologist, notes that some Asian Americans may "crumble under the pressure" and experience depression and anxiety when failing to meet expectations such as attending a prestigious university or becoming a successful doctor.

Asian Americans are three times less likely to seek mental health services compared with their white counterparts, despite similar rates of depression and anxiety. Iwamoto attributes this not only to cultural differences, but also the model minority trope, which encourages Asians to be successful while being independent.

"If you believe all Asian Americans are successful, but you're Asian with unemployment issues, you might not seek help because you feel you must be self-reliant," he said. "It's hard to live up to an unrealistic notion to achieve all of these things when it's really difficult given all the barriers Asian Americans experience."

Asians are not exempt from racism

"Where are you from?" I was born in Maryland and raised in New York. If you meant, "no, where are you REALLY from?" I'm Korean-American.

So let's talk about those "barriers," as Iwamoto calls them.

Assumptions that we're intelligent and successful often overshadow a reality in which our cuisines are seen as "weird" and "smelly," or that our eye shape is considered ugly for not conforming to Eurocentric beauty standards. Worst of all, we're taught that these insensitive behaviors are less serious, and therefore more acceptable.

When I've complained about those moments of harmful microaggressions, I've been told to shut up.

This summer, in a trend that spanned the country, students and alumni of color at my private high school turned to Instagram to expose racism we'd experienced on campus.

My voice finally felt heard when I shared my story about a dorm head who made little effort during my first year to learn my name and mistook me for another Asian girl for over a month.

But my pride in sharing was soon overshadowed. The faculty member's friends and family members began invalidating my experience, questioning my authenticity and sarcastically mocking what happened and how it made me feel.

Being told that the appropriate response to racism is to lighten up, laugh and stop being sensitive is a form of gaslighting. If Asian Americans are so successful, then how could these jokes about eye shape or accents actually be harmful?

This year's Census Bureau data found that the percentage of Asian Americans who experienced anxiety-related issues increased from 28% to 34%, an increase of about 800,000 people.

Even before the racism borne of the pandemic became common, mental health issues have been on the rise for Asian American young adults. SAMHSA's National Survey on Drug Use and Health reported that the percentage of Asian Americans age 18-25 reporting serious mental health issues rose from 2.9% to 5.6% between 2008 and 2018.

No matter how successful we are, we still don't belong

Sometimes, it feels like no matter how hard we work or how successful we become, Asian Americans are still just a minority that doesn't belong. It's a phenomenon Iwomoto refers to as being "perpetual foreigners."

We all felt the sudden shift toward scapegoating Asians during the pandemic. "Go back to China!" "You're all foreigners!" It's as if the country that so proudly lauded the Oscar-winning "Parasite" and K-pop music suddenly forgot about our contributions.

According to the 2020 Asian American Voter Survey, 51% of respondents were concerned about COVID-19-related hate crimes, and more than 79% believed that discrimination against Asian Americans is prevalent.

And it's not a baseless fear: In July, an 89-year-old Asian woman was set on fire by two strangers in New York.

"Harold and Kumar" actor John Cho said it best at the start of the pandemic: "One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners."

It's time to recognize that any stereotype, no matter how positive, can turn dark in an instant. Something you laugh off could dramatically affect the mental health of its targets.

