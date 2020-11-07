America’s relief as US presidential election called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Lady Gaga and Nancy Pelosi have congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US Presidency.

Mr Biden has topped the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential race.

The former vice-president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

Lady Gaga tweeted that she had nothing but love for Joe Biden.

"@JoeBiden@KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen", she said. â¤ï¸ ðð nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA "

Nancy Pelosi also welcomed the news.

"We kept the republic!", she said.

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum."

