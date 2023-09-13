America’s Premier League land grab ensures the 39th game remains the elephant in the room

Chelsea co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly is one of numerous American businessman in English football - Reuters/Tony Obrien

As 777 closed in on a takeover at Everton on Tuesday, Wall Street dealmakers immediately detailed further targets on US investors’ Premier League wish list.

“Tottenham are always of interest if someone can finally get Daniel Levy down on price,” says one banker, who recently offered funds for a consortium bidding for Manchester United.

Another top lender agrees Spurs “are one of five easy sales here” even though the market has cooled slightly since the feeding frenzy of US bidding around Chelsea last year.

At least 15 decks of sale brochures relating to clubs in the top two tiers of English football have been circulated between US investors in the last 18 months. Of that bundle, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Birmingham City and Leeds have found American buyers.

“At least five of the others remain TBC, but more buyouts will be done this season,” claims the second source.

Potential deals for Liverpool and other clubs have been shelved, blamed predominantly on the costly debt market valuations. But even with the emergence of big-spending Saudi Arabia, bankers and investment specialists say the US will continue to tighten its grip on English football over the next three years at least.

In terms of voting powers, investors across the Atlantic are already edging closer to wielding collective control at the Premier League. Everton’s potential deal with 777 takes the tally of top-tier American-owned clubs back up to 10. That could quickly drop back down to nine if the Glazers, the competition’s first American ownership, finally leave the room in their protracted sale saga.

However, with US-owned Birmingham and Ipswich already looking like Championship promotion contenders, it may not be long before the count gets close to the critical point of 14, where clubs have unassailable collective influence.

Some English rival executives shudder at the prospect, pointing out the majority of English club conspirators behind the Super League plot were US-based.

“There could be wildly different thoughts on monetising the game,” said one British-owned club.

How, for instance, might the much-criticised plan to introduce a 39th match round overseas play out if it was floated again now? The plan’s founders see little hope of the idea being resurrected, such was the fan revolt in early 2008. However, there are figures in the game in the US who are already openly talking of a similar idea being debated again.

Phil Murphy, the Democratic Governor of New Jersey who is pushing hard for the Metlife Stadium – home of the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL franchises, to host the 2026 World Cup final – said in July it would be a dream to bring Premier League football to the US.

“I can say, unequivocally, we would die to have a real competitive game anywhere in America,” Murphy said.

‘Football is the game of the world’

Naturally, the Premier League is doing everything within its powers to ensure it is best placed to profit from the American boom. It set up a permanent Manhattan office over the summer and hired former NBA, NFL and MLS Executive Akash Jain as its US managing director.

Success in cementing the league’s reputation in America ranks alongside Richard Scudamore’s success in luring BT Sport as a main rival to Sky in sending rights values – and, in turn, club profits – rocketing.

Surging viewing figures thanks to NBC’s Saturday morning coverage and an acknowledgement football clubs have more global appeal than US franchises are cited as the two main factors in the investment appeal.

“What I say in a lot of my meetings is ‘the rest of the world isn’t wrong’,” Steve Horowitz, the co-founder of New York-based Inner Circle Sports, previously told Telegraph Sport.

He was a key figure in the sale of Wrexham to Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in 2021.

Ryan Reynolds the co-owner of Wrexham greets the fans prior to Wrexham's first game back in the football league - Getty Images/Matthew Ashton

“Football is the game of the world, as we are reminded when the World Cup is played and the EPL is by far the most followed league,” he added. “The NFL may be the biggest game in America but relatively few people in Asia, Africa or South America know who the Dallas Cowboys are.

“They all know who Man Utd and Liverpool are. I think America is just catching up. You hear talk of American sports trying to shorten their games to keep the attention of the younger fans. There is such elegance about knowing a match is going to start at three and you can set your watch and you will be on your way home by five. And the games themselves are so great. The culture of it, the singing, the passion, and the tribalism. We were just late to the party – but we’re here now.”

After so many previous false-dawns for football in the US - Bobby Moore and Pele in the MLS in the 1970s; Diana Ross missing open goals at USA 94; David Beckham at LA Galaxy – it would take heavy investment in television coverage from NBC to finally crack the market.

Since 2013, NBC’s Saturday breakfast coverage regularly gets million-plus viewing figures and is said to have reached “40 million unique individuals”, according to official numbers. Separate research from Nielsen Sports estimates there are now 30.6 million Premier League fans across the Atlantic.

Having been worth around $1 billion in 2013, the league now receives $2.7 billion under its current six-year term ending in 2028, and there is every reason to expect that figure will soar again when the deal goes out to tender in the coming years.

Club valuations have shot up too, with Chelsea’s £2.5 billion sale last year matching top prices achieved for NFL, NBA and MLB franchises.

Chris Canetti, president of Houston’s successful 2026 World Cup bid to be a host city, says England’s top tier is now “embedded in a way I’ve never known before”. As a college student in the early 1990s, he did not watch a single minute of live action during the last time his nation hosted the tournament. Now, he explains, most students would recognise Premier League players.

“While MLS teams continue to grow and continue to build fan bases, it’s just so obvious to see how the English league is becoming a big deal here as well,” he says. “You run into Americans all the time now, who are either Arsenal, Manchester United or even West Ham. It’s truly part of the culture here in the US now.”

The drawn-out saga to sell Manchester United – with the Glazers apparently unable to get bidders to meet their £6 billion valuation – proves there is a limit on what the US market is willing to pay. However, 777’s appetite to complete a deal at Everton so quickly after MSP Capital gave up on an investment deal, proves interest – at the right price – remains almost as feverish as ever in the US.

“I don’t see how it really doesn’t continue to flourish,” Scudamore recently told The Telegraph.

Ben Peppi, sports commercial expert at JMW Solicitors, says the 777 Partners bid shows “the trend of US investors entering the English football market is no accident”.

“UK clubs are more readily available and affordable than American franchises, have significant potential for growth in the short term and football continues to be on the rise Stateside – interest that is only going to be enhanced with a World Cup around the corner,” he added.

In investing in Everton, a club seemingly doomed to another relegation battle, 777 are buying into Scudamore’s optimistic forecast wholesale.

