Will the America we love survive the 2022 election? Only if Democrats play hardball.

Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
·6 min read

It's astonishing to watch Republicans throwing public education, free speech, LGBTQ rights, parental rights, abortion rights and corporations like Disney under the bus, along with fair elections, voting equity, telling the truth and obeying the law. Imagine all of America subjected to the casual cruelty and hypocrisy of a Ron DeSantis or a Greg Abbott.

This might be good politics to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, but much of the country is looking on in horror.

If Democrats and their like-minded allies want the America they love to survive, they need to fight and win – starting with the Nov. 8 elections for 35 senators, 36 governors and all 435 House members. So far, they’ve been heading toward Armageddon armed with plastic butter knives and major accomplishments that voters know nothing about. But there are signs the party's aversion to hardball could be changing.

New mission for best-selling novelist

“I’m afraid our side of this is being too nice in their use of the language. The other side doesn’t care. They will say anything. They will accuse people of being child molesters. That’s as low as it gets,” best-selling author Don Winslow told me Monday.

This is bad: Elon Musk is set to be the newest billionaire to control our information

This week he is launching both a book tour (for the organized crime thriller “City on Fire”) and an all-in mission to help Democrats win elections. He has already written the final two books in the new “City” trilogy and, as he said in a retirement announcement, he now plans to devote all his time to his sideline of making political videos: “Democrats don’t yell loud enough about their own accomplishments and we don’t yell loud enough when Republicans break the law.”

Winslow and I are among the millions who see this as yet another existential moment for the country. The question is how to convey that urgency to millions more – to make clear that the GOP is not a normal party anymore, and that 2022 is not a normal election.

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow speaking on the Senate floor in Lansing on April 19, 2022.
Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow speaking on the Senate floor in Lansing on April 19, 2022.

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow delivered a viral five-minute wake-up call to her slumbering party after a Republican colleague accused her by name of wanting to "sexualize" and guilt-trip children: Do not say nothing when, because you acknowledge and respect differences instead of trying to erase them, conservatives accuse you of being groomers and pedophiles. Do not say nothing when, because you believe everyone should understand U.S. racial history, conservatives accuse you of wanting white children to feel responsible for slavery and racism.

Instead, define yourself, define the threat and concede nothing.

McMorrow made powerful points in her floor speech about her own values as a white, Christian, suburban mom. She also made an important point to The Washington Post: “We need to reach out to everybody and tell them, there’s hate and then there’s people who want to make the government work, and that’s the choice.”

More from Jill Lawrence:

From Trump 2020 to 'Don't Say Gay,' GOP leaders waste millions of taxpayer dollars

Republicans can't erase diversity or history, but they're trying so hard it hurts

Making the government work is not an easy sell when former President Donald Trump and a half-dozen 2024 wannabes are generating one outrageous headline after another in their competition to discredit the 2020 election and roll back the whole 21st century. How many people know that under President Joe Biden, job growth is setting records, unemployment claims are at a 53-year low, and the federal deficit plummeted from $1.7 billion for October 2020 to March 2021 to less than half that – $667 million – in the past six months?

Conservatives used to care about things like that, but many of them don’t anymore.

Democrats do still care about government policies, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is talking about what her party can still accomplish this year on issues like student loan debt, climate change and help for families. Success in these areas could spark some enthusiasm among the young people and people of color the party needs to turn out.

But Warren’s best covered line of late is when, on CNN, she called House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy “a liar and a traitor” for saying after the deadly attack Jan. 6, 2020, on the Capitol that Trump had acknowledged some responsibility and should resign – then denying he ever said that until audio proved he did.

Winslow praised Morrow and Warren for their straight talk and also applauded Utah Democrats who concluded that saving democracy was more important this year than party loyalty: They ditched their own Senate candidate to endorse CIA veteran Evan McMullin, a former Republican who ran for president in 2016 as an independent, as the best hope in their conservative state to beat GOP Sen. Mike Lee, who was involved in early attempts to overturn Biden's win.

"We're living in this world with no consequences," Winslow said. "Generally speaking, whoever's best to defeat these guys, go for it."

Winslow: Don't quit Twitter over Musk

Since Winslow announced his plan last weekend to expand his video operation and finance it entirely himself, he said he has been contacted by tens of thousands of people, including celebrities and political figures. He wouldn’t name names except to note that Jeff Daniels and Bruce Springsteen have been supportive in the past. He’s aiming for national and state-specific videos and 1 billion online views by the election, four times what he has so far, on whatever subjects – voting rights, book bans, lies, accountability – he thinks need attention.

Why Trump continues the lie: With Macron's win in France, we see why Trump and friends continue to spew election lies

The goal is to motivate people to work for candidates, donate to them and, of course, vote. He points to 10 million video views in Pennsylvania before Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes: “I hope we had some effect. We’ll be strategic about it.” How about TV or cable buys? “I would never say never.” Will he have political advisers? “I kind of know what I think,” he said, but added that “I’m always open to listening.”

Author Don Winslow, whose new book &quot;City on Fire&quot; was published April 26, 2022.
Author Don Winslow, whose new book "City on Fire" was published April 26, 2022.

As he embarked on a 23-city publicity tour for "City on Fire," which is already on its way to becoming a movie, Winslow also urged followers to tweet out a Biden achievement every day. (And please don't quit Twitter over Elon Musk, he has tweeted repeatedly, calling the platform too valuable to cede to Trump and his acolytes.) For the most part, however, he's a pugnacious advocate for taking the gloves off and being as blunt as possible.

“No more of this when they go low, we go high. When they go low, I'm already going to be there waiting,” he said Saturday in a tweet that drew over 55,000 "likes."

Jeff Glor of CBS News recently asked Winslow whether he's fueling an atmosphere of anger. “These people are bullies," Winslow replied. "I have no problem, metaphorically speaking, punching them in the nose. It needs to happen.”

I would add, with apologies to Barry Goldwater and Marlo Thomas: Metaphorical punches in defense of liberty – from the freedom to be you and me to preserving democracy itself – are no vice. They’re essential.

Jill Lawrence is a columnist for USA TODAY and author of "The Art of the Political Deal: How Congress Beat the Odds and Broke Through Gridlock." Follow her on Twitter: @JillDLawrence

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk's Twitter is right place for Trump resisters: Don Winslow

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which