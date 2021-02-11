This is America: Life in ˈblak and (h)wīt'

Lokela Blanc, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Welcome back to "This is America", a newsletter centered on race, identity and how they shape our lives. My name is Lokela Blanc and I’m a Saint-Lucian/Haitian-American Social Visuals Producer at USA TODAY. (It’s my job to make the words look pretty.)

For this week’s newsletter, and in homage to Black History Month, I’d like to share with you a poem about how I’ve experienced my Blackness at different points in my life, whether it be navigating it through predominantly white spaces, or feeling the need to legitimize it in predominantly Black spaces.

Black poets in today’s spotlight like Amanda Gorman have served as an inspiration for young Black women like myself to use poetry as a medium of expression amid a global pandemic and a year of racial reckoning:

Most of the quotes or questions asked in this piece have been said to or asked of me at some point in my life. Some names have been changed to protect the "privacy" of haters/oppressors.

Lokela Blanc is the author of &#x0002c8;blak and (h)w&#x00012b;t&#39;
Lokela Blanc is the author of ˈblak and (h)wīt'

ˈblak and (h)wīt

by Lokela Blanc

I’ve never felt comfortable in predominantly white spaces / Scared to have my Black face seen in a sea of white faces. / Scared to have to part my full lips and / give half-assed explanations about / who I am, where I come from and answer questions like / “you’re not Haitian?...right?”

It’s in this moment, I’m in fight or flight fighting for acceptance / at the expenses of my culture, / which to you was from a country rooted in poverty, / where people scrap for life like vultures, / are uneducated and “smell weird” and have “Nappy hair” and skin dark like leeches

I could see this / wasn’t the status quo, at least ’round this way / So in this fight or flight moment I quickly shake my relaxed 4C hair “No” / to dismay / any confusion on who this “Black broad” / might or might not be / not realizing the whole time / the confused one / was me.

I’d never told anyone I was Haitian until I got to college.

You see it was white people who taught me I was “Black” / In class I’d always get asked / “Lokeylah, why do you sound like that?”

“Sound like what?”

“So… ghetto”

???

Because I say “What’s good” instead of “Hi” when I greet you after attendance / and I drop my “-ing”s at the ends of my sentence?

It was verbal strings like that / from students, faculty and staff / Perpetually making me their puppet / Later, when I spoke I made sure to / E-NUN-CI-ATE / every syllable of my words because / I was an “educated Negro” and / “not ignorant like the rest of ‘my kind’ of people”

I was a victim of my first microaggression in the 5th grade.

The students, faculty and staff would put their fingers to their temples and laugh / trying to figure out where the emphasis fell in my name / so / I used to pass a board around class and ask girls like Blaire and Jane / to put a tally mark down next to what they’d thought would be more manageable and tame: / Nikki, Haley, Jasmine, or Harmony?

I was called the N-word every day at school before anyone ever properly pronounced my name.

And I should tell you

That I’ve also rarely felt comfortable in predominantly Black spaces

Scared to open my mouth in a room full of Black faces when I was / Growing up I was afraid to interact with what some would call “real Haitians” / As somebody from the crowd yells to me “Sak kap fet” and I look down in devastation / because, / no one ever taught me how to respond to that question / only never to question why no one in my household felt the need to teach me Kreyòl.

Do you know how many jokes somebody can make about you, when your last name translates to “white”?

You see it was Black people who brought about in me that plight

I was picked on, bullied and beat down, and no I’ve never been in a fight / with my hands / But I’ve been battling with my words since before English composition class / Remember we would be chatting it up outside until finally someone asked / “Lokela, why do you talk like that?” / “Talk like what?”

“So...white”

???

Because I say I’m “present” instead of “here” during attendance / and I keep all the “-ing”s at the ends of my sentence?

It’s in this moment I’m in fight or flight fighting for the acceptance / of my own people

confused because figured / the vernacular I’ve spent all this time to transfigure

was “Black”....right?

Wrong.

I was called “Oreo” and “moun blan” before anyone ever properly pronounced my name.

A wise woman once said “nobody will tell you how to survive as a Black woman” / Yet everyone who is not one will try / Last summer, I wanted to do nothing but sit in my room and cry / because I realized at any moment / I could be one of the hundreds of Black women who didn’t.

Breonna Taylor, Dominique Fells, Aiyana Mo'Nay Stanley-Jones, Natasha McKenna, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines.

Say. Their. Names.

A wise man once said “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman”

Some days,
I want to get up and leave this place.
But then I ask myself “Where can I go where there’s no anti-blackness”

Where can I go? / To a place where Black is / Beautiful, Black business is fruitful / Black wealth and Black health and Black education and / Black liberation / Are a #1 priority

Atlanta, maybe?

Most days, I wish I could spit out my self-hating past like Colgate.

It took me 23 years to learn that I shouldn’t shake / when faced with stupid questions and dumb state / Ments / thrown at me by white and Black “friends”

Yes this is my real hair and no I’m not “pretty for a Black girl” / I’m beautiful for a Black woman.

No you can’t call me “this” or “that” / You can call me by my name / the same way that you can pronounce / Jane, John, Ansel Elgort and Jack / I’m not sorry if my name is intimidating because it “sounds too black” / You’ll get it eventually

Because my mother didn’t labor for 12 hours and bestow that name on her Black child / for you to take it away from me / you blatantly / Show your disrespect with your microaggressions, / and your stares / and the clutches of your purses in the Chanel store.

But I should let you know

That nowadays, / I realize that I am not the gray area in these Black and white spaces / And nowadays, with my wash n go’ed 4C curls and full lips and skin chocolate like / Hershey’s kaysis (kisses) / I’m not afraid to raise my Black fist / and piss off a couple white racists / especially when I’m at a football game or my / Black cousins’ graduation / from a predominantly white institution.

And even now

As I bring this poem into its creation / My Blackness is empowered by that 22 year old Black girl who blessed the inauguration / As just a 23 year old Black girl hoping to be an inspiration / To the millions of Black girls sitting at home across the nation / Wondering where are the Black girls who aren’t afraid to say / they play Guitar Hero, / and watch Golden Girls, / and like lacrosse as a sport, / and listen to Eminem, / proudly, / And without hesitation

It took me 23 years to find my voice. And some days I still search for it. / A wise woman once said she knows why the caged bird sings.

Thank you for listening to my song.

--

Blanc will be reciting her poem and speaking about its creation on USA TODAY's 5 Things podcast on Sunday. You can tune in here.

This is America is a weekly take on current events from a rotating panel of USA TODAY Network journalists with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. If you're seeing this newsletter online or someone forwarded it to you, you can subscribe here. If you have feedback for us, we'd love for you to drop it here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: For Black History Month, an original poem inspired by Amanda Gorman

Latest Stories

  • Raptors to play entire season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions

    The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.

  • LeBron passes Durant for overall lead in voting for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.

  • WHL's Red Deer Rebels living inside home arena in order to compete in COVID-19 era

    The WHL's Red Deer Rebels are taking living at the rink to the next level.

  • Why DeAndre' Bembry is more comfortable with Raptors

    Toronto Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry was playing sporadically during the early parts of the season but he's found a role in the rotation and the 26-year-old shed light on how he's more comfortable now on the court.

  • Australian Open Day 4: Rafael Nadal wins after laughing off heckler, Sofia Kenin bounced in straight sets

    Nadal laughed off his heckler in the second round before securing an easy win.

  • Matthew Stafford on trade to Rams: 'I wanted to shoot my shot,' but still torn about leaving Lions

    Matthew Stafford opens up about his trade to the Rams and how the Lions reacted when he told them he wanted to move on.

  • Q&A: Panthers AGM Brett Peterson talks experience in hockey, growth of game

    Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.

  • Bruins agree to reschedule Willie O'Ree's No. 22 retirement ceremony

    Willie O'Ree will have a proper number retirement ceremony next January.

  • Bruins postpone O'Ree honours until '22 so fans can be there

    BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will wait to retire the number of pioneering Black hockey player Willie O’Ree until next year so that they can raise his No. 22 banner to the rafters with fans in the building. The NHL said Thursday it asked the Bruins and O’Ree to postpone the ceremony until Jan. 18 -- 64 years to the day that he became the league’s first Black player. It had been scheduled for next Thursday night before a game against the New Jersey Devils. “We hope and expect the change will enable us all to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” the league said, “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” Only five of the league’s 31 teams have allowed fans in the building so far this season, all at reduced capacity. Five others have announced plans to allow limited numbers soon, but the Bruins are not among them. Four teams are on pause because of COVID-19 protocols. A Canadian who was legally blind in one eye after being struck by a puck in juniors, O’Ree broke the NHL's colour barrier when he took the ice for Boston against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 18, 1958. It was more than a decade after Jackie Robinson integrated baseball, but still before the crosstown Red Sox fielded their first Black player. O’Ree played two games for the Bruins that season and 43 more in 1960-’61 before he was traded to the Canadiens; he never made it back to the NHL. In all, he had four goals and 10 assists. He has been working for the NHL as a diversity ambassador since 1998. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • UFC 258: How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns

    After two failed attempts, Usman and Burns will finally face off for the welterweight title.

  • Canadian receiver Natey Adjei inks deal with Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian receiver Natey Adjei. A third-round pick in the 2013 CFL draft, Adjei has split six seasons in the CFL between Toronto and Edmonton. The Toronto native had his most productive season in 2019, making 58 catches for 534 yards and adding two majors in 18 games with Edmonton. In 98 career games, Adjei has 925 yards and four touchdowns on 97 catches. The Alouettes also announced that they have signed American defensive back Prince Smith and quarterback Chris Robison. In another move, the Alouettes named Greg Quick their defensive and special teams assistant coach. Quick previously was the CFL's director of global scouting. TICATS SIGN THREE HAMILTON — The Tiger-Cats have signed American running back Byron Marshall, defensive end Malik Carney and linebacker Patrick Nelson. Marshall played 13 games in the NFL with Philadelphia (2016) and Washington (2017-18), registering 31 carries for 105 rushing yards, 13 receptions for 76 receiving yards and 12 kick returns for 239 yards. Carney, 25, attended training camp with Denver in 2020 after spending time on the practice squads of the Broncos, Seattle and Detroit in 2019. Nelson is a product of Southern Methodist University. RIDERS INK DB REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Damon Webb. The Ohio State product was with Tennessee in the 2018 NFL pre-season. The Roughriders also announced Canadian offensive lineman Vincent Roy has retired. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Dazzle or disaster: How the behind-the-back pass became so common, yet unnoticed

    Flash is rarely just flash. Style is rarely just an aesthetic. In a competitive ecosystem, nothing nonessential survives.

  • Alpine F1 says Fernando Alonso hospitalized and conscious after cycling accident

    Alonso. 39, is making his F1 return in 2021 after racing elsewhere the past two seasons.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Ranking every position from strongest to weakest

    We attempted to rank every position group in the 2021 NFL draft in terms of talent, depth and upside.

  • Blackhawks lose D Connor Murphy, F Andrew Shaw to injuries

    Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after the pesky forward sustained another head injury. Murphy missed Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win at Dallas, and team physician Michael Terry announced Thursday that he is expected to miss 10 to 14 days. Murphy has been one of the team's most reliable defencemen this season. The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw after coach Jeremy Colliton said he was elbowed in the face. Shaw, a key part of two Stanley Cup titles in Chicago, missed much of last season with a serious head injury. “It’s terrible. I don’t have much more to say other than that," Colliton said. "Very disappointing.” Colliton's playing career was curtailed by concussions, and the 36-year-old coach showed some emotion as he discussed Shaw's injury at the morning skate before Thursday night's game against Columbus. “The personal part is hard to swallow. Not much to say about it,” he said. “We got to professionally do our job and come in here and play hard.” Chicago has been one of the NHL's biggest surprises so far this season despite a run of health issues that started before the team opened training camp. It had won three in a row and four of five heading into the matchup with the Blue Jackets. Captain Jonathan Toews is on long-term injured reserve while he deals with an unspecified illness. Promising young forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander each had surgery in December. Veteran defenceman Brent Seabrook is out with a lower back injury. The Blackhawks also have dealt with some COVID-19 issues, but forward Ryan Carpenter was their only player on the NHL's unavailable list after defenceman Adam Boqvist and forward Lucas Wallmark were removed this week. Boqvist and Wallmark are going to need time to work on their conditioning, so it's unclear when they might play again. Colliton said Matthew Highmore will replace Shaw in the lineup against Columbus. “We knew we were going to need a lot of guys, just with COVID and it's a compressed schedule,” Colliton said. “So not a surprise that you're dipping into your depth, and we got a find a way. ... The base is still the work ethic and the competitiveness and the skating and the pressure on the puck, and that'll give us a chance.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • AP source: David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays

    TORONTO — Right-hander David Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because an announcement was not authorized before Toronto opens a space on the 40-man roster. Phelps, 34, went 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 22 relief appearances with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season. He earned $462,963 in prorated base pay from a $1.25 million salary and $434,546 in earned bonuses for $897,509 in income. Phelps spent the first half with Toronto in 2019 and had a 3.63 ERA in 17 appearances with the Blue Jays. He is 34-38 with a 3.,95 ERA in eight major league seasons that also included stints with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17), Seattle (2017-19) and the Chicago Cubs (2019). Toronto had been among the more active teams on the free-agent market, agreeing to a $150 million, six-year contract with outfielder George Springer, an $18 million, one-year contract with shortstop Marcus Semien, a $5.5 million, one-year deal with right-hander Kirby Yates and a $3 million, one-year contract with right-hander Tyler Chatwood. The Blue Jays also re-signed left-hander Robbie Ray to an $8 million, one-year contract. __ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

  • Bayern Munich beats Tigres 1-0 to win Club World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — Bayern Munich beat Tigres 1-0 to win the Club World Cup on Thursday for its sixth title under coach Hansi Flick, hours after midfielder Thomas Müller tested positive for the coronavirus. In front of a masked, socially distanced crowd, Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal in the 59th minute in a comfortable game for the Champions League winner against Mexico's Tigres, the first team from North and Central America to reach the world final. Müller wasn't there to celebrate with the team, though. Bayern and FIFA said he was moved into isolation after his positive test was revealed. Their statements didn't address how Müller might have been infected or whether any other players had close contact with him. Bayern adds the title to its haul of the German league and cup, the Champions League and the European and German Super Cups under Flick. Egyptian club Al Ahly secured third place with a 3-2 win on penalties over South American champion Palmeiras after the game finished 0-0. The format didn't include extra time. Al Ahly's third place was the best result by an African team at the Club World Cup since Morocco's Raja Casablanca lost the 2013 final to Bayern Munich. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Karl-Anthony Towns says he was 'happy I was alive' after being hit by drunk driver

    Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court Wednesday after missing 13 games.

  • Bettors at BetMGM like Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin to win the Daytona 500

    Nearly a quarter of the book's handle — the total money wagered on drivers to win the race — has been put on Elliott or Hamlin.

  • 'It made me meaner': Maycee Barber issues warning ahead of return from ACL tear

    The UFC flyweight has done things her way from the beginning of her mixed martial arts career and is, and always has been, unapologetic for it despite what anyone else may think.