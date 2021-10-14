America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel ‘doing OK’ after fainting
America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel assured fans he is “doing OK” after reportedly losing consciousness at a coffee shop.
The comedian and TV personality, 65, was taken ill at a Starbucks in Los Angeles, according to showbiz website TMZ.
Paramedics said a 65-year-old man experienced a “medical problem” in the Woodland Hills area and was taken to hospital.
I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!
— Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) October 14, 2021
Mandel said he is now home and blamed the incident on being dehydrated and having low blood sugar.
Mandel, who hosted the American version of game show Deal Or No Deal, has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2010.
He starred in the most recent series of the TV talent show alongside Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara.
Canadian-born Mandel struggles with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder.
Speaking to People in June, he said he uses comedy as a comping mechanism.
“My coping skill is finding the funny,” he said. “If I’m not laughing, then I’m crying.
“And I still haven’t been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets.”