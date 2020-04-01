‘America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel & More Set As Voice Cast Of ‘Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk’ Animated Film

Click here to read the full article.

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, Luis Guzmán (Traffic), Paul Blackthorne (The CW’s Arrow), Jamal Trulove (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2), and Ashlee Simpson (Space Dogs: Adventure to the Moon) will lend their voice to the musically driven aminated feature, Pierre The Pigeon-Hawk, from director John D. Eraklis. They are joining previously announced voice cast members Nick Cannon, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kenan Thompson.

The Exodus Film Group pic, financed by Sugar Water Entertainment in partnership with Toonz Media Group, is being produced and directed remotely and is in pre-production at Toonz Media studio in New Zealand.

Set in NYC, the plot follows Pierre, born as a product of forbidden love between a hawk and a pigeon, who is rejected by both the pigeon and hawk communities. Dejected and confused, Pierre sets out on a mission to find out where he belongs. During his adventure, he unites with a band of unlikely friends including a bear that has recently escaped from the Central Park Zoo, an owl whose genius is outweighed only by his madness, and a pair of rag tag, pop-cultured city squirrels with attitude. Amidst a journey of self-discovery, Pierre finds the courage to inspire animals from all backgrounds to change their ways and open their minds to a new way of thinking. It will take a hybrid bird to unite a hybrid world.

Eraklis is producing alongside Cannon’s Ncredible Entertainment and Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore’s Sugar Water Entertainment. Executive producers are Michael Goldman, Jamal Trulove and Delbert Whetter. Highland Film Group is handling international sales while CAA Media Finance oversees domestic sales.

Mandel is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment; Guzman by The Gersh Agency and Gravesend Entertainment; Blackthorne by Imperium 7 Talent Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management; Trulove by The Stars Agency and Tru Narrativ; Ross by CAA, Vault Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham; Simpson by Vault Entertainment.

