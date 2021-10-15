‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Pauses Production After Horrifying On-Set Accident

A stuntman on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, the spin-off of the long-running NBC series, suffered a terrifying accident that has led to a pause in production.

Jonathan Goodwin was reportedly crushed between two cars in a daredevil stunt that went wrong causing an explosion on the set. TMZ reports that he was airlifted to hospital and is currently in a trauma unit.

An AGT spokeswoman told Deadline, “During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

Deadline understands that Fremantle-produced show has paused today on the show, which is being hosted by Terry Crews, who is host of the main AGT series, alongside judges including Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana and Simon Cowell.

The series, which showcases outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts with extreme contestants competing each week in a series of wild stunts, is set for midseason on NBC.

Notified by Deadline of the incident, Cal/OSHA, the Division Of Occupational Safety & Health, is looking into it.

