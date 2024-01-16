All About America Ferrera's 2 Kids, Sebastian and Lucia

The 'Barbie' actress shares her children with husband Ryan Piers William

America Ferrera Instagram ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty America Ferrera and her kids Sebastian and Lucia. ; America Ferrera attends Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 07, 2023 in New York City

America Ferrera is mom to son Sebastian Piers Williams and daughter Lucia Marisol Williams with longtime husband Ryan Piers Williams.

“I feel like being a mother has energized me and has focused me,” she told Access in February 2020. “Having children — and especially children who I hope identify with their cultural roots — it all feels so much more important.”

Ferrera became a parent for the first time when she welcomed her son in May 2018 and again during the COVID-19 pandemic when her daughter was born in May 2020.

The Superstore star filmed some of her biggest projects while also caring for her kids, including the blockbuster Barbie movie, and she credits Williams for helping her achieve that. Whether they want to follow in her footsteps or have different dreams, Ferrera’s biggest priority is that her kids know they have her support no matter what.

"I just want them to always feel free to express themselves playfully and in a way that makes them happy," she told PEOPLE.

Ferrera and Williams keep their kids’ faces off social media to protect their privacy, but that doesn’t mean she won’t share a glowing selfie while spending time with them.

“The way that they see me and look at me and love me ... I guess they reflect back to me the beauty that they see in me,” she added. “Being with them always makes me feel so loved and beautiful.”

Here's everything to know about America Ferrera kids, Sebastian Piers Williams and Lucia Marisol Williams.

Sebastian Piers Williams, 5

America Ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera celebrates her son Sebastian on his birthday

Ferrera and Williams welcomed their son, Sebastian “Baz” Piers Williams, on May 29, 2018.

“When 2 becomes 3 … Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!” she captioned a now-deleted Instagram post featuring her baby boy’s toes.

The Ugly Betty cast member returned to work about three months after giving birth. "My son went everywhere with me,” she told PEOPLE in December 2020. “I went back to work when he was only 10 weeks old and I would hand him to like a camera grip. I'd be like, 'You hold him. I've got to go over here.' "

It wasn’t long before Sebastian became the star of the show, with Ferrera sharing updates on his life as he grew. “A lot of my moments of pride have to do with my little guy now,” Ferrera told PEOPLE in March 2019. “Every day he does something new … he will not give up, which I love. It makes me proud.”

America Ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera takes a photo with her kids, Sebastian and Lucia

She also admitted she would do anything to make him giggle. “I get down on the ground and make funny faces and now my monkey noises are a real fan favorite with Baz, so I’m doing them pretty often,” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum added.

As Sebastian gets older, Ferrera finds new activities to enjoy with him.

"He gets to go into my bathroom and we take out all my makeup and I let him do my makeup and do his own makeup," she shared of their “weekend tradition” in November 2021. "Really, we just draw and have lots of crazy squiggles all over our faces ... [it’s] fun for us to get to share it, and it's already a form of expression and that's what I want it to stay for them."

Lucia Marisol Williams, 3

America Ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera playing with her kids, Sebastian and Lucia, outdoors

Ferrera and Williams celebrated the birth of their daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams, on May 4, 2020.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself,” Ferrera wrote beside a now-deleted picture of her baby’s hand. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”

In his own post, Williams called Lucia “the most exquisite little creature” and shared that “everyone is healthy and happy!"

The pair faced challenges after having their second baby amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including not being able to lean on loved ones for help. Still, it brought Ferrera, her husband and their kids closer.

America Ferrera Instagram America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams with their kids. Sebastian Piers and Lucia Marisol

"I could never have imagined that we would be growing the family in this circumstance,” she told PEOPLE about welcoming Lucia. “But it's also been wonderful because it has forced us to really just spend time as a family of four and really get our rhythm of just being our little family. ... I think there will be a lot of fond memories of this time.”

One of the toughest parts for Ferrera was getting her daughter used to meeting new people.

"Whenever there is an occasion for a new face, [Lucia] just bursts into tears," she shared. "She doesn't know what to do with new faces, so hopefully she's young enough that this will all start to get better before it can really start to stick with her."

Aside from having lots of time to bond, quarantine also seemed to make adjusting to his new sibling easier for Baz.

“We were home with him for so many weeks before she came that I think he was actually relieved that our attention was not on him," Ferrera told host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "He was like, 'Get another focus, Mom and Dad.' So he's been actually great and has not taken anything out on her, which I guess is a good sign."

