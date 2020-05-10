America Ferrera Welcomes Second Child, Daughter Lucia: We 'Are Over the Moon'

America Ferrera is a mom of two!

The actress, 36, announced the birth of her second child, daughter Lucia Marisol, on Instagram for Mother's Day.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera said, along with a photo of her newborn's tiny hand.

The Superstore star and her husband Ryan Piers Williams are also parents to son Sebastian, who turns 2 this month.

"The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!" Williams wrote on Instagram.

Ferrera first shared her pregnancy news on New Year's Eve 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ferrera could not have an in-person gathering to celebrate her baby shower.

"Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times," Ferrera included in her birth announcement.

"Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info. Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations!" the new mom of two wrote. "And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay."

Last month, Ferrera celebrated her 36th birthday at home by practicing social distancing with her husband and son.

Williams threw his pregnant wife a surprise Zoom birthday party during which Ferrera was able to video chat with her loved ones. The star shared several photos from the celebration, which included colorful balloons and three candle-lit cakes.

"My sneaky and dear husband @ryanpierswilliams surprised me with a zoom birthday party yesterday!” Ferrera wrote. "I have to be honest, I’ve seen a million of these posted and thought ‘how could that be fun?’ But as you can see from these pictures, I was completely overwhelmed with joy & love!"

"I had no idea how much I wanted to be with my community and to see the faces I love so much!" she added. “@ryanpierswilliams you turned my quarantine birthday into one of the most joyous and memorable! You filled me with love and cake and ended it with a virtual dance party!! You are the best."