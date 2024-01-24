America Ferrera Supports Ryan Gosling Over Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar Snubs: 'So Well Said'

Ferrera shared Gosling's statement in which he revealed his disappointment at Gerwig and Robbie not receiving Oscar nominations

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling

America Ferrera is giving some support to Ryan Gosling.

On Wednesday, Ferrera, 39, shared her Barbie costar's statement about Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscar snubs via her Instagram Story captioned with the comment “Oh Ryan. Just so well said."

It comes after Gosling, 43 — who received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in the movie — issued a strong statement Tuesday following the announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominations.



America Ferrera/Instagram America Ferrera's Instagram Stories

“To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," said Gosling about Gerwig, 40, and Robbie, 33 after they missed out on respective nominations for Best Director and Best Actress.

While Gosling said he was “extremely honored to be nominated,” the dad of two added that there is “no Ken without Barbie. And there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

He went on to call Gerwig and Robbie, “The two people most responsible for this history-making globally celebrated film.”

Just hours after the nominations had been announced on Tuesday, Ferrera — who was herself nominated for Best Supporting Actress — had already revealed she was “incredibly disappointed” her fellow female colleagues did not also receive mentions.

Speaking to Variety, the Gloria actress said: “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Gosling revealed his disappointment that Gerwig and Robbie were not nominated

As for Robbie, who has received two Oscar acting nominations in the past [Best Actress for I, Tonya in 2018 and Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell in 2019] Ferrera told the outlet that what [she] achieved as an actress is “truly unbelievable" in Barbie.

"One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy," she said.

"But Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did," she added to the outlet.

Gerwig and Robbie didn’t miss out entirely on Tuesday. The director was nominated as one of Barbie's screenwriters in Best Adapted Screenplay, while Robbie received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on the film. Overall, Barbie received eight nominations, ranking it fourth among all the nominated movies.





