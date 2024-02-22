America Ferrera Says Son, 5½, Asked Why She Got 'So Many Flowers' After Oscar Nod: 'Something Happy Happened'

The actress received an Oscar nod in January for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria in 'Barbie'

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic America Ferrera

America Ferrera is fielding questions about her Oscar nomination from the most unlikely person.

The Barbie star, 39, revealed in a new interview with the L.A. Times that her eldest child Sebastian Piers, 5½, began questioning what was going on when their family started receiving flowers after the nominations were announced in January.

“My son, who’s the older one, he’s 5, almost 6. He’s asking, ‘Why are you getting so many flowers? Why are all the flowers for you?’ ” Ferrera recalled to the outlet.

“Ryan [Piers Williams], my husband, started explaining and I was like, ‘Don’t. He doesn’t need to. Something happy happened to Momma,’ “ she shared.

Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt and Margot Robbie in Barbie

Related: All About America Ferrera's 2 Kids, Sebastian and Lucia

The actress, who was nominated for best supporting actress in the Academy Awards for her role as Gloria in Barbie, also discussed what it felt like to be a first-time Oscar nominee.

“You know, it feels like waves,” she explained to the L.A. Times. “I forget about it and I’m just cleaning up after my kids, and then something will happen. I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, that thing. It’s so crazy that that happened.’”

She added, “And yesterday I was at an event where it was the first time they introduced me as ‘Academy Award nominee, America.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so weird!’ "

Warner Bros America Ferrera as seen in the movie 'Barbie.'

Ferrera went on to joke that her children, including daughter Lucia Marisol, 3, would “have to call me Oscar nominee from now on.”

Related: America Ferrera Recalls Her Son and Daughter's Different Reactions to Barbie: 'Kids Will Humble You'

The Superstore actress previously recalled her kids’ reactions to watching Barbie for the first time during the film’s Los Angeles premiere in July in an interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Awards.

She noted that Lucia Marisol, who had watched the movie while sitting on her lap, had a pretty specific question to ask when it was all done. "My daughter turns to me and says, 'Why were you driving that car?' " Ferrera shared, adding that her internal reaction to Lucia's question was, "Awesome. I'm so glad that's what you took from that."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also shared that her son Sebastian Piers' had been more engrossed in a specific scene, in which the Kens in the film try to build a wall to prevent more dolls from escaping Barbieland into the real world, and he had asked her about two weeks later.

"He goes, 'Mom, did the construction workers ever finish building that wall?' " she said.

"Your mother was in a movie and nobody cares," Ferrera joked of her kids' reaction to Barbie. "Anyway, kids will humble you, and it's wonderful."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.