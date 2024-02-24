America Ferrera, Robert Downy, Jr and Paul Giamatti Among Presenters at 2024 Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America on Friday announced presenters for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards, happening this Sunday, Feb 25 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Among the presenters are Alex Borstein, America Ferrera, Ben Falcone, Brie Larson, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Drew Tarver, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, Erika Alexander and Hannah Waddingham.

Also announced to present on Sunday are Kenneth Branagh, Jeffrey Wright, John Magaro, Lily Gladstone, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Margot Robbie, Matt Bomer, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Cimino, Paul Giamatti, Reggie Watts, Robert Downey, Jr., Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Coogler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Silverman, Sterling K. Brown, Tony Hale, Tracee Ellis Ross, Willem Dafoe and X Mayo. More presenters will be revealed during the ceremony.

The Producers Guild Awards has traditionally been a very good predictor for winners at the Academy Awards — the vast number of PGA voting members are also members of the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Of the last 16 winners of the PGA’s Best Theatrical Motion Picture Award, 13 of them have gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, including the 2024 winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” This year, the guild’s nominees are an exact match to the Best Picture Oscar nominees: “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “The Zone of Interest.”

The PGA Awards ceremony has also been a good clue for the Best Animated Feature Oscar — the last 8 of those Oscar winners have also won at this ceremony.

Previously announced honorees are Martin Scorsese (David O. Selznick Award), Gail Berman (Norman Lear Award) and Charles D. King (Milestone Award).

