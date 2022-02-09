America Ferrera Joins Margot Robbie In Warner Bros., Mattel And LuckyChap’s ‘Barbie’
EXCLUSIVE: America Ferrera is set to co-star opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Warner Bros. Barbie, the studio’s new movie centered on the classic doll line. Greta Gerwig is directing the pic, with Robbie playing the titular role and Gosling playing Ken. It is unknown who Ferrera will play in the new film. Gerwig also co-wrote script with Noah Baumbach.
Plot details are unknown at this time, but given Gerwig’s track record as a director, one can expect that this won’t be your typical take on the doll’s story. Robbie is producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner along with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner will also produce through Mattel as well as David Heyman who will produce through Heyday Films. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz are executive producers.
Ferrera is set to make her feature directorial debut with an adaptation of the New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by author Erika Sánchez, who will serve as a co-producer on the film. She also has the highly-anticipated AppleTV+’s We Crashed, which bows in March and also stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.
Ferrera recently executive produced and directed episodes for Seasons 1 & 2 of Netflix’s hit Latinx Dramedy, Gentefied. She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.
