America has fallen in love with Lionel Messi – but this needless epilogue is no glorious final act

Lionel Messi is thrown into the air as Inter Miami celebrate beating Nashville in the Leagues Cup final last weekend - Getty Images/Chandan Khanna

Is it wicked not to care about Lionel Messi’s lucrative lap of honour in Miami? America has opened its heart and defences to Messi who has duly provided his best bits, a real-life demonstration of “banging them in for fun”.

There was a 94th-minute free-kick screamer on his debut, a neat finish against Atlanta United when he (possibly intentionally) teed himself up off the post, and his first goal against FC Dallas, improbably stroking into the bottom corner through traffic from outside the box.

It is not what he is doing which is problematic, it is the accompanying tone of breathless, repetitive credulity. Great players live on in perpetuity but that used to be in folk tales or fuzzy VHS goal compilations. Now every morning after a Messi game we wake to a new gush of social media.

His eight games have brought 10 goals and three assists. The American tendency to supersize means ESPN called this 13 “goal contributions” and an eight-game winning streak, despite three being draws which required penalties. There is a trophy secured already, the Leagues Cup, which at this stage of its evolution should really be sponsored by milk. Miami are also into another final after beating the Cincinnati Double Ns in the last four of the US Open – because apparently already having a tennis and golf tournament called that is not confusing enough.

Messi has not yet played a league game, but you imagine Miami will improve from their current position of bottom of the Eastern Conference. Still some will ask: can he do it on a clement Tuesday night in Orlando?

All of it looks infinitely more fun than PSG, which got a bit miserable towards the end as it became clear the Champions League was further away than when he arrived. In Miami he is back among the most supportive of supporting casts, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and manager Tata Martino, who has years of Barcelona and Argentina experience, jobs where the only KPI is placating Messi.

Life, you imagine, is simpler. The football certainly is. He is tearing it up against opponents marking him less attentively than his bodyguard, who tracks his every move from team bus to six yard box. Messi’s form is impressive until you remember this is the league which awarded two golden boots to Bradley Wright-Phillips.

If that all sounds needlessly spiteful it must be conceded that this compares favourably to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is having less of an impact in an obviously weaker league. Messi, in managed but clear decline for years now, has looked back at his insurmountable peak and is clearly enjoying himself.

How you feel about that is a case of perception. Beloved genius revisiting their best material, like Harper Lee’s sequel to To Kill a Mockingbird? Or slightly tedious retread of great work with vastly lowered stakes, like Harper Lee’s sequel to To Kill a Mockingbird?

This point in a player’s career, the final flash of brilliance on a lesser stage, used to be faintly embarrassing. Messi seems to have transcended that, mostly because of the goodwill he has accumulated. Seeing him has become an experience, the sort of thing which might one day have heft with grandkids, even when they are more impressed by Kai Rooney Jnr in the Euro-Saudi-Galactic Megaleague.

Then again Messi does seem to get rather an easy ride. He may have resisted the siren call of the Pro League but he is taking around £20m over three years to act as an ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority. His deal with Miami includes a post-retirement share of the club and a cut of revenue MLS makes from its Season Pass service. No disgrace in maximising his earnings, but his boosters tend to overlook these things and infer he is somehow above football’s commercial grubbiness.

Messi sparks more joy than Marie Kondo’s six remaining possessions and it is wonderful that more people have a chance to witness him in person. Just do not ask us to pretend that this needless epilogue is some glorious final act. That happened already in Qatar, and you cannot credibly compare games against Real Salt Lake to Real Madrid, or even Reims.

Messi celebrates his goal in the Leagues Cup final win over Nashville - Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

