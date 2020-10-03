America’s economic seesaw is the most off-kilter in history – Beware a hard fall for those on top

The longer you are a market-participant the more you try to see situations as simply as possible, even using playground games as visuals. In the game of seesaw, one partner rides up high expecting the partner on the bottom to gently let them down using the balance point as the balance. If not, the fall from on high is rapid and painful.

Our nation’s economic balance point has created a virtual seesaw, one where the wealthiest have risen so high, so fast, that those on the bottom may be unable to let them down without damage to everyone involved.

As a former New York Federal Reserve economist and as an equities trader since 1985, I have traded through Black Friday and the economic collapse of 2008. As a trader, when you see something that is not sustainable, you know it will end very badly. The only question is the timing. Well, that time is near.

There are myriads of metrics to prove this troubling imbalance. Here are two:

Capital is simply too cheap relative to labor. As per a report this past July from Fed Board economists Isabel Cairo and Jae Sim, “The before-tax profits share of U.S. corporations has shown a dramatic increase in the last few decades. This correlation suggest that the rise of the profit share and the fall of the labor share may have been driven by a common cause.” Simply put, in the 50 years since 1970, economic policy has tilted toward equity owners and away from those on a W-2.

Concentration of wealth is unsustainable. The top 1% of wealth in the US has gone from a total pie of $4.88 trillion in 1990 to $32.55 trillion in 2020, more than six-fold! The bottom 50 percent of Americans have seen their wealth increase from $0.79 to $1.5 trillion or only two-times in that same period. The imbalance is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

So, what policy adjustments need to be addressed to right size our dangerously imbalanced seesaw?

Marginal tax rates need to be dramatically reset. It is inconceivable and makes no sense to treat someone making $400,000 versus $4 million the same. Those who are most fortunate should simply be taxed at a higher rate. Consider, someone making $50,000 a year living in New York will be taxed $10,513. That means their net pay will be $38,487 per year, or $3,291 per month with an average tax rate of 21.03% and marginal tax rate of 32.63%. To put that in perspective, the capital gains tax rate is 15%.

Give those on the bottom consumption tax relief. Make the consumption taxes on the federal, state and local level federally deductible: The games policymakers, mostly on the state level, play to avoid alienating voters by not raising marginal tax rates comes in the form of user fees and taxes on utilities and personal consumption. The fees for someone making $50,000 for their cable bill, cell phone, rental cars, or theme-park tickets (on after-tax income) is the same as someone making $1 million. This is only one subtle element (in an unfortunately long list) that is crushing the middle class. Policy must be more explicit with marginal income taxes and with no ‘offsetting’ to hurt those earning a lower income.

Raise the minimum wage. $7.25/hour is not sufficient to live on to make ends meet. Period. If the minimum wage mimicked the growth of the S&P500 from March of 2009 it would be over $30 per hour.

Speak now or forever hold your peace

The disconnect between equity markets and the labor market is by all definitions at an extreme. Policy changes which reward hard work rather than hardly working are the solution to balancing the seesaw. If government action does not address issues, history suggests the markets will deal with them in their own fashion. Often that outcome is not pleasant and results in tardy government action which may exacerbate the painful adjustment. It is time for those in the capital markets who can see vividly, to self-sacrifice and press policy makers to adjust this imbalance; or we and those we manage investments for will be in for a hard fall.

Peter F. Borish is Chairman and CEO of Computer Trading Corporation (CTC) a private investment fund based in Manhattan. Borish was a founding partner at Tudor Investment Corporation, is a board member of the Robin Hood Foundation and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 1982-85.