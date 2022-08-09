‘America’s drunkest city?’ Fresno leaders say 4 a.m. last call could solidify stigma

Tim Sheehan
·4 min read

Fresno continues to suffer the stigma of being dubbed “America’s drunkest city” by a national magazine seven years ago.

Three Fresno City Council members want to make sure a bill in Sacramento to extend serving hours at bars and nightclubs by two hours won’t perpetuate that stereotype.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Tyler Maxwell and Miguel Arias announced Tuesday that they will ask their council colleagues to adopt a resolution opposing Senate Bill 930, which proposes to allow a handful of California cities to test an extension of alcohol service to 4 a.m., two hours later than the current statewide last call of 2 a.m.

The trio will introduce their resolution to oppose Wiener’s bill at the council’s meeting on Thursday.

Fresno was initially included by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, among cities that could pilot the later last call if they so chose. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer initially supported the bill, but last week withdrew his support for including the city in the legislation. The mayor’s early backing of the bill sparked a heated dustup between Dyer and Bredefeld, who was sharply critical of the mayor’s original position.

Dyer was not on hand for Tuesday’s press conference at Fresno City Hall. The three council members, however, minced few words in denouncing what the legislation would mean for Fresno.

“It just defies any common sense. Nothing good will result from people drinking alcohol from 2 in the morning to 4 in the morning,” Bredefeld said. “SB 930, in my opinion, is both reckless and dangerous. Should it pass, our citizens and their families will have a greater chance of being injured or killed by having more drunk drivers on our roads.”

Maxwell noted that the city recently added $1.2 million to its police department budget to hire a new sergeant and 10 new officers “to go against impaired driving on the streets of Fresno.”

He cited information from the Fresno Police Department detailing a 38% increase in fatal traffic collisions in the city over the past three years, “and nearly 60 people lost their lives just in the past year due to traffic collisions.”

He added that the number of impaired people killed in crashes in Fresno more than doubled over the same three-year period.

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, center, speaks out against Senate Bill 930, joined by council colleagues Miguel Arias, left, and Tyler Maxwell at Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. SB 930 would extend last call at bars to 4 a.m. at bars in participating pilot cities in California.
Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, center, speaks out against Senate Bill 930, joined by council colleagues Miguel Arias, left, and Tyler Maxwell at Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. SB 930 would extend last call at bars to 4 a.m. at bars in participating pilot cities in California.

“I’m not here to say this is wrong for every single city out there in California,” Maxwell said. “I’m here to say this is the wrong move right now for the city of Fresno … where for many years we’ve had the branding of one of the drunkest cities not just in California, but in the United States of America.”

Arias said that while the city’s current last call policy is 2 a.m., “what most people don’t recognize is the vast majority of our bars and restaurants and nightclubs don’t go until 2 a.m.,” even in the eclectic Tower District that is a hub of nightlife in central Fresno.

“Even in the Tower District, most of those restaurants and nightclubs, their last call is 11 p.m.,” Arias said.

He added that among business owners he has spoken with for what they want from the city, none advocated for a 4 a.m. last call. “They know very well that 4 a.m. would mean for them adding a whole new shift of employees, which is hard to find at this point with … a shortage of workers,” Arias said.

“It would mean a lot more cost to them” for employees and for private security or contracted officers from the Fresno Police Department.

“Being a drunker city is of no value to a city,” Arias added. “It would simply cost more lives, more resources, and it would only increase the police budget for overtime and contract policing at the expense of human lives.”

Representatives of the advocacy group Alcohol Justice reported that research shows the estimated “net social cost” of extending the last call by two hours in Fresno would amount to about $8 million a year, or more than $40 million over five years.

Carson Benowitz-Fredericks, director of research for Alcohol Justice, said that figure is derived from a 2019 study by the Alcohol Research Group that sought to balance the additional revenue that bars or restaurants would derive from extended service hours against the increased costs of law enforcement, medical costs and other consequences of alcohol-related crashes, increased alcohol-related illnesses, and lost workplace productivity.

Data from across the U.S. and other countries around the world “shows that alcohol-related crashes are more likely when the driver is leaving a late-closing bar (and) that last call times are associated with more ambulance calls and emergency room visits,” Benowitz-Fredericks said. “When you’re talking about 4 a.m., early morning fatigue hits. We’ve seen this on (Highway) 99, people getting intoxicated and getting in horrible accidents specifically because they are falling asleep, not just because they are drunk.”

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias looks over a chart explaining the social cost of alcohol harm under Senate Bill 930, during a press conference to speak out against the law, at Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias looks over a chart explaining the social cost of alcohol harm under Senate Bill 930, during a press conference to speak out against the law, at Fresno City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Naomi Osaka retires in first-round match against Kanepi at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match with a back injury Tuesday at the National Bank Open. Osaka was losing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the match. Entering the tournament, Osaka had been eliminated from her last three competitions in the first or second round, including a straight-sets loss to Coco Gauff at last week's Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. That was her first competition since the French Open as she recovered from an Achilles injur

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • How Raptors' Scottie Barnes improved his jumper during offseason

    Amit Mann was joined by Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, Brian Macon, to discuss how Barnes has become a better jump shooter through tweaks to his mechanics during the offseason as he prepares for his sophomore campaign. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t