America’s dream is dying. That is why Trump may still win

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Among all the absurd delusional things that Donald Trump has said in his second incarnation as a prospective president, there is one statement which should – by all the standards of conventional wisdom – have put an end to his campaign. In his deposition for the civil case in which he was found guilty of sexually assaulting E Jean Carroll, he was asked to comment on the notorious Access Hollywood tape in which he is heard to say that powerful men were able to “grab women” in their genitals (he used another word) with impunity. He explained that this was simply a historical truth: for millions of years (which would be longer than Homo sapiens have existed) it had been the case that male “stars” could do whatever they wanted to women – and then he added “unfortunately [short pause] or fortunately”.

Have you got that? It might be “fortunate” that famous men could sexually assault women. Can you imagine any American politician (let alone a presidential candidate) or public figure – any celebrity in any sphere – saying that without his career being instantly vaporised? Quite a few men have famously expended enormous amounts of blood and treasure trying to disprove the notion that they would even think such a thing. But Trump’s prospects seem to have been not just undamaged but actually enhanced by this display of what should – in what is assumed to be the current political climate in the United States – have been fatal. So what is going on here? There is clearly a significant proportion of the American population that not only rejects the Liberal consensus but is so enraged by it that it will enthusiastically support views that are brazenly offensive.

What we are seeing is the evolution of something that has not been an acknowledged aspect of American life since the 1930s. Yes, this is class war – but not as we know it in Britain or anywhere in the old European nations. It has little to do with hereditary cultural assumptions, because American social prestige is almost entirely to do with money that has been made within one or two generations. What passes for a ruling elite in the US is an educated professional cohort who run the media and academic life. Most of them got where they are within their own lifetimes.

Story continues

Making your own fortune is the American dream and you do that by taking advantage of the opportunities that your immigrant forebears braved the journey to the New World to give you. Until very recently the general assumption was that if you did not succeed in escaping from poverty, it was your own fault. Everybody had an equal chance – indeed a moral obligation – to do better than their parents. That was the whole purpose of life. (I was shocked when I arrived in Britain to hear the word “ambitious” used as a pejorative.) Social mobility was not an idealistic promise made by aspiring political leaders, as it is here. It was a given, an essential part of the national character.

This open access to personal success clearly did not apply to black Americans and so race became America’s substitute for class inequality. But any idea of inherent white disadvantage could not be compatible with this ethos. America recognised that it had its poor who had suffered misfortune (sometimes of their own making), but they were not a fixed stratum of society whose station was inevitable. Not until the industrial heartland collapsed and left a great mass of the blue-collar population unemployed and destitute.

People who had been seen as “middle class” (what used to be called “respectable working class” in Britain) – from the car and steel factories of what is now the Rust Belt – were abandoned, disinherited and, most pertinently, disenfranchised. Then along came Donald Trump who sold unapologetic protectionism with the old fascist slogan “America First” – and he became their man.

Along with that promise to bring jobs back home came a full-blown vendetta against the Left-liberal social philosophy which had come to dominate public discourse. This was going to be a revival not only of the American manufacturing industry and the livelihoods it provided but of the unabashed virility of redneck life. Trump would say what was supposed to be unsayable. And the forgotten people whose anger he channelled would cheer because at last somebody was speaking for (and like) them.

What the “... or fortunately” crack at the deposition makes clear is that he may be conducting a vendetta against foreign powers stealing American industries – and migrants taking jobs that might have gone to American voters – but he is also defying the Left intelligentsia whose “believe all women” credo is seen as a threat to just the sort of men who are inclined to support him and who regard all of this as part of the same conspiracy. It is really important to grasp that Trump is not gaining popularity in spite of his ugly rants. He is gaining popularity because of them.

But Joe Biden is an old-fashioned blue-collar Democrat. He is advocating solutions in the Franklin Roosevelt tradition: subsidies for new green energy industries (to create what he calls “good union jobs”), which he promises will revive the economy of middle America. But he combines this with an embrace of Liberal orthodoxy which keeps the elites on board. It’s an uncomfortable juxtaposition. But there is nothing clear-cut or predictable about the US political scene now. The most fundamental principles are collapsing. Ordinary people distrust the institutions that they were taught to revere. This country, which once thought itself unique, is falling into the old historical trap of turning to a demagogue out of confusion and despair.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.