It’s America that deserves the moron premium

For a few years now, there has been discussion of how UK government bonds yields include a special risk factor reflecting fears of random incompetence or random wild swings in policy. In the ribald language financial market traders use, this is referred to, somewhat distastefully, as the “moron premium”.

Examples of the UK’s policy risk, whereby unpredictable things happen (often through political incompetence) are said to include the EU Referendum vote going for Brexit when polls suggested Remain would win, the Conservatives failing to get an overall majority in 2017 despite having been over 20 percent ahead in the polls, Theresa May surviving as Prime Minister in December 2018 only to be ousted a few months later, the Conservatives getting below 9 per cent in a national election in mid-2019 only to get a huge majority in a General Election only months later, and the debacle of the Truss premiership.

Those trading government bonds normally prefer the policy background to be steady and predictable. The UK continues to be anything but. Labour seems certain to be the largest party after the 2024 General Election, but occasionally looks like it might not get an overall majority. Even if it wins a majority it’s far from clear how Labour would propose to close the UK government’s large Budget deficit. As inflation expectations have shifted, traders thought UK interest rates were going to go well above 5 per cent this year, then they thought they might peak not much above 4 per cent, now expectations have gone above 5 per cent again.

UK government bond yields have now returned to the levels that last September were regarded as constituting a financial crisis and triggered the collapse of the government and replacement of a Prime Minster, Liz Truss, who had only arrived a few weeks before. Yet no-one serious is now suggesting removing the Prime Minster yet again, and UK economic prospects are if anything looking better not worse, with the IMF materially upgrading the UK’s growth projections and the UK economy now outperforming Germany’s along with a number of other EU economies.

One must wonder whether this UK “moron risk premium” idea was ever anything other than politically-motivated rhetoric or traders talking their own book. Is US policy, for example, really that much more stable and predictable?

US authorities promised not to bail out large depositors in banks, then promptly did so (much to the fury of UK and European authorities). A US default triggered by its debt ceiling rules appears to have been avoided this time, but it’s not a fanciful scenario. The 2011 US debt ceiling crisis led to a downgrade in the credit rating on US debt and was a key trigger of the hot phase of the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis (eventually leading to the Greek default and sovereignty-replacing fiscal programmes imposed on multiple EU Member States).

And who knows what might happen during or after the 2024 US Presidential Election?

Financial markets do what financial markets do, and there is little point in complaining about them. But we should also be wary of believing too readily what financial market traders say is the cause of market movements. Financial traders may understand their own personal motivations and those of people they know, but that does not necessarily tell us why a market price changes as it does, for a market price is the result of vast numbers of individual decisions not only by those who choose to participate but also by those who choose not to.

The fact some traders said last Autumn they thought of then-UK policymakers as “morons” and priced UK debt accordingly didn’t tell us what UK government policy ought to be, and we ourselves became the fools if we believed that it did.

